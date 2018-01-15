Northern Ireland's Windsor Park home makes 2020 UEFA Super Cup pitch

Home to Northern Ireland, o wned by Linfield and refurbished in 2016, the 18,434-seat capacity stadium also bid for the 2019 event but lost out to Istanbul's Vodafone Arena.

Nations hosting matches in the 2020 European Championship were not allowed to enter bids for the 2020 Super Cup, which is played in August between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Declarations of interest at this stage are not binding and final proposals must be submitted by March 29. The winning bid will be chosen by UEFA's executive committee in May 2018.