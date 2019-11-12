Niamh McCarthy wins bronze medal for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

Niamh McCarthy won the first medal for Ireland at the World Para Athletics Championships after the Cork athlete claimed a bronze in the F41 discus final in Dubai.

McCarthy's throw of 29.7m was enough to take home a medal, with the 25-year-old producing her best effort on her fourth throw.

"That was probably one of the hardest competitions I’ve ever done, being part of it, it’s not something I ever want to do again but it went my way in the end so I can only be happy that I’m coming away with a medal, I don’t really care how it happened," McCarthy said.

Elsewhere it was disappointment for Noelle Lenihan, who was denied a bronze medal by a narrow margin in the F38 discus final

"I went in as I always do, to compete, but it didn’t go as I would have liked, the sport is growing so much, the competition is getting a lot bigger so you really have to keep up with it," Lenihan said.

Online Editors