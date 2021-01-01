New study reveals numbers watching sport is now below pre-pandemic levels

With fans locked out of venues for all but the most local of events, watching on screens was our only alternative (stock photo)

The fact that how we consume sport has changed in 2020 will come as a surprise to few. Just how it has changed is fascinating, however, and raises interesting questions for the future.

Fewer people are watching sport on television - in fact, fewer people are watching sport full stop.

Those of us that are watching, though, are more engaged, with growing numbers of people second screening; checking on and contributing to social media while they watch the big match, fight or race.

These are just some of the findings of the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI) 2020. The TSSI is a 1,000-person nationally representative survey with quotas imposed across gender, region, age and social class.

When sport worldwide was put on pause back in March as coronavirus extended its reach around the globe, the assumption was that there would be a surge in interest in sporting action once it returned.

And this is what happened in most instances, but the TSSI supports earlier US research that shows after an initial uplift, numbers watching sport has fallen back below their pre-pandemic level.

In 2019, 77% of Irish adults watched at least one sporting event, either live in person or on a screen and in 2020 that has fallen to 65%, with part of that drop being down to events being held behind closed doors.

With fans locked out of venues for all but the most local of events, watching on screens was our only alternative.

However, just over half (52%) of people said that they watched sport on television at home in 2020 - down from 65% 12 months previously. In fact, the only segment that saw an increase was live streaming at home - up to 19% from 17%, possibly boosted by sporting leagues, organisations and clubs launching their own streaming services after the first period of lockdown came to an end in early summer.

Overall, men in all age groups watch more sport on television than women. Interestingly though, young women between the ages of 18-24 are much more likely than their male counterparts to watch highlights programmes, watch sport on demand or watch sporting streams on their mobile outside of the home.

While watching sport, Irish people are likely to be second screening. According to the TSSI, 38% check social media while watching sport on television or online.

Males are more likely to do so, 45% as opposed to 32% of women, and second screening is most popular with younger demographics. While 100% of men aged 18-24 who watched sport said that they checked social media at the same time.

The most common reason people gave for checking social media while watching sport was keeping up to date with other scores (37%), followed by engaging with others around the event (32%).

Facebook is the most popular network around sporting events at 67% usage and it's slightly more popular with women than men, 70% against 65%, and Facebook is popular across all age groups.

Younger people do engage with more platforms though; 91% of 18-24-year-olds also watch YouTube while the match is on, with 56% of this group also on Instagram. TikTok is the upcoming social media platform and it is gaining popularity, particularly among younger women.

Overall, 16% use social media to check additional highlights from the event and this tallies with Teneo's analysis that people continue to seek out bite-sized chunks of content to entertain themselves while also watching events. Media brands such as the Irish Independent have done well to insert themselves into the conversation before, during and after matches, particularly on Twitter, a platform most popular when watching sport among men aged 25-24 (63%).

Sports themed podcasts continue to grow in popularity, particularly among younger men - 33% of men aged 18-24 tune in, with 29% of men 25-44 are also listeners.

The rise of the popularity of second screening seems inexorable and the battle for attention rages. What the future holds for sport on screens after the pandemic is anything but certain.