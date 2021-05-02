Nagelsmann and Tuchel cross paths once more in linked careers

Tuesday night’s draw at Real Madrid continued Thomas Tuchel’s remarkable start to life with Chelsea, while on the same day it was confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann will take over at Bayern Munich next season. It’s not the first time their careers have been intertwined.

Tuchel and Nagelsmann first met at Augsburg, then a 2 Bundesliga club. In 2008 Tuchel was reserve team manager and so short of staff that he asked one injury-dogged player to do scouting reports on the opposition.

That player was Nagelsmann. He enjoyed the task so much that when forced to retire shortly afterwards, at the age of just 21, he began a coaching career. “I’m very grateful to him for giving me the idea of becoming a coach,” he said of Tuchel, who’d followed a similar path after injury ended his playing days at 24.

Tuchel’s first job was as youth coach at Stuttgart. He was hired by manager Ralf Rangnick, who later became manager and Director of Football at RB Leipizig where he was involved in hiring Nagelsmann as his replacement before moving upstairs to become Head of Sport and Development at Red Bull.

With Tuchel and Nagelsman hailing from two Bavarian towns just 40 miles apart, there definitely seems to be some kind of doppelganger thing going on.

Coronavirus gives Listunova chance to shine in Tokyo

It was a good week for sportswomen of small stature and East European extraction. At the European Gymnastics Championships in Basel last weekend, 15-year-old Russian Viktoria Listunova became the youngest women’s overall champion in almost 20 years.

A prodigious junior, Listunova would have been too young to compete had the Toyko Olympics been held last year. But now she has the chance to take on the great Simone Biles, who’s bidding to say goodbye to the sport by becoming the first repeat Olympic champion since Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Bronze medallist behind Listunova and floor exercise gold medallist, Jessica Gadirova, has an Irish connection. Though she competes for and lives in Britain, the 16-year-old was born in Dublin while her parents, who come from Azerbaijan, were working here. According to her father Natig, she holds Irish and English citizenship.

In a less graceful but equally demanding arena, Rose Namajunas upset the odds by knocking out reigning champion Weili Zhang in the first round of their UFC Strawweight Championship bout on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Namajunas, whose nickname is ‘Thug Rose’, comes from Milwaukee but is fiercely proud of her Lithuanian ancestry. The fight, between the third and fourth ranked in UFC’s pound for pound rankings, was one of the most eagerly awaited in women’s MMA history.