| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nagelsmann and Tuchel cross paths once more in linked careers

Eamonn Sweeney

Viktoria Listunova would have been too young to compete at the Olympics last year Expand

Close

Viktoria Listunova would have been too young to compete at the Olympics last year

Viktoria Listunova would have been too young to compete at the Olympics last year

Viktoria Listunova would have been too young to compete at the Olympics last year

Tuesday night’s draw at Real Madrid continued Thomas Tuchel’s remarkable start to life with Chelsea, while on the same day it was confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann will take over at Bayern Munich next season. It’s not the first time their careers have been intertwined.

Tuchel and Nagelsmann first met at Augsburg, then a 2 Bundesliga club. In 2008 Tuchel was reserve team manager and so short of staff that he asked one injury-dogged player to do scouting reports on the opposition.

Most Watched

Privacy