Sport

Sunday 7 January 2018

Nacho Novo in stable condition after suffering suspected heart attack

Nacho Novo scored 73 goals for Rangers between 2004 and 2010
Nacho Novo scored 73 goals for Rangers between 2004 and 2010

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is in a stable condition after suffering a suspected heart attack on Saturday evening.

The 38-year-old was featuring for Rangers in the AOK Traditionsmasters 2018 in Berlin when he was taken ill after they had been knocked out of the round-robin tournament.

Press Association Sport understands he was rushed to hospital from the Max-Schmeling-Halle arena before undergoing emergency surgery.

The Gers have now confirmed that Novo, who played at Ibrox between 2004 and 2010, is in a stable condition.

They tweeted on Sunday night: "The Club can confirm that Nacho Novo took ill after playing in the AOK Traditionmasters tournament in Berlin yesterday. He was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.

"Everyone at the club wishes Nacho a speedy recovery."

On Saturday morning Novo, who last played for Glentoran, posted a picture on Instagram of him sharing a pre-match coffee with team-mate Michael Mols, with Gordon Durie, Alex Rae, Andy Goram and Jorg Albertz also playing for Rangers.

The Scottish club lost both of their round-robin games, though Novo was on the scoresheet several times according to the tournament's official website.

Northern Irish side Glentoran, who released Novo in May, tweeted: "Best wishes to our former player @nnovo1010 for a swift and full recovery in hospital in Berlin after taking ill after playing in a masters tournament yesterday. Speedy recovery Nacho."

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton also showed his support.

He posted on Twitter: " Best wishes and thoughts to Nacho Novo and his family after he had a heart attack yesterday."

John Hartson added: "Get well soon Wee Nacho Novo hope you make a speedy recovery."

Press Association

Promoted Links

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport