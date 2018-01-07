Nacho Novo in stable condition after suffering suspected heart attack

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is in a stable condition after suffering a suspected heart attack on Saturday evening.

The 38-year-old was featuring for Rangers in the AOK Traditionsmasters 2018 in Berlin when he was taken ill after they had been knocked out of the round-robin tournament.

Press Association Sport understands he was rushed to hospital from the Max-Schmeling-Halle arena before undergoing emergency surgery. The Gers have now confirmed that Novo, who played at Ibrox between 2004 and 2010, is in a stable condition.

They tweeted on Sunday night: "The Club can confirm that Nacho Novo took ill after playing in the AOK Traditionmasters tournament in Berlin yesterday. He was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition. "Everyone at the club wishes Nacho a speedy recovery."

On Saturday morning Novo, who last played for Glentoran, posted a picture on Instagram of him sharing a pre-match coffee with team-mate Michael Mols, with Gordon Durie, Alex Rae, Andy Goram and Jorg Albertz also playing for Rangers. The Scottish club lost both of their round-robin games, though Novo was on the scoresheet several times according to the tournament's official website.

Northern Irish side Glentoran, who released Novo in May, tweeted: "Best wishes to our former player @nnovo1010 for a swift and full recovery in hospital in Berlin after taking ill after playing in a masters tournament yesterday. Speedy recovery Nacho." Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton also showed his support.

He posted on Twitter: " Best wishes and thoughts to Nacho Novo and his family after he had a heart attack yesterday."

John Hartson added: "Get well soon Wee Nacho Novo hope you make a speedy recovery."

Press Association