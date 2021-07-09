'My choice of words... were not thought out' - CEO of Basketball Ireland apologises for social media post

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has apologised after he commented “black dives matter” under a social media post about English footballer Raheem Sterling.

The former FAI chief executive was referring to the controversy surrounding the footballer's penalty which led to England winning the Euro semi-final match against Denmark.

Mr O’Byrne made the comment under a post on social media by the BBC for a story looking at whether the incident should have been a penalty.

The piece included comment from former England footballer Alan Shearer that the decision in the game was soft.

Mr O’Byrne’s comment was made in all capital letters and followed by three exclamation marks.

In a statement shared on Basketball Ireland’s website, Mr O’Byrne said: “My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartly apologise for the comments.”

The organisation added: “Basketball Ireland would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community, which has been led by Mr O’Byrne in recent years.”