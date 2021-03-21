Mrs Milner’s triumph was a tribute to spirit of resurgent Cooper and Nolan

Bryan Cooper riding Mrs Milner clears the last on the way to winning The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA

Cheltenham was unusually rich in underdog stories. There was the Stayers’ Hurdle triumph of Flooring Porter, bought for €5,000 by a syndicate of four friends, Jeff Kidder becoming the longest priced Festival winner in 30 years when taking the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at 80/1 for Noel Meade, wins for a Scottish jockey, Ryan Mania, who’s on the comeback trail having previously retired from the sport for weight reasons and a Wexford jockey, Jordan Gainford, who only had his first point-to-point victory less than two years ago.

But the top two triumphs against the odds were surely those of Heaven Help Us and Mrs Milner. The former, piloted by young Cork jockey Richie Condon to win the Coral Cup at 33/1, is one of just two horses owned by Kilkenny’s Paul Hennessy, who’s better known as a greyhound trainer.

The latter’s victory in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle on Thursday was a tribute to the spirit of jockey Bryan Cooper and trainer Paul Nolan. At 20, Cooper looked like the jump game’s next big thing but a series of injuries led to a catastrophic loss of form.

Nolan kept faith with Cooper and on Thursday both reaped the rewards as he gave Mrs Milner a masterful ride to earn perhaps the most heart-warming victory of the week.

Online Editors