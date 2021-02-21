Monza on march under born-again Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi is back in the game. The man who makes Donald Trump look like a scrupulously honest, modest and moral small time operator seemed to have said his goodbyes to football when selling AC Milan for €830m four years ago.

But just 18 months later he bought lowly Serie C club AC Monza. Last season they achieved promotion to Serie B for the first time in 19 years. Monza hold the record for the amount of time spent in the second flight without ever reaching Serie A but that may be about to change.

Right now they’re sitting third in Serie B where the first two sides automatically go up and the next six enter the promotion play-offs. There’s a distinct old pals are best feel to the Berlusconi era at Monza. His brother Paolo is president while the chairman is Adriano Galliani, who was CEO at Milan throughout Berlusconi’s 31-year reign.

We might be hearing a lot more about Monza whose players include Mario Balotelli, Kevin-Prince Boateng, the Croatian striker Mario Maric who finished leading scorer in his country's top flight last season and Danish international Christian Gytkjaer who did likewise in Poland. Fair play to Michael McDowell. (Bet that got your attention.) Not that one but the NASCAR driver of the same name who last weekend pulled off perhaps the greatest upset in the history of stock car racing's most famous event, the Daytona 500. McDowell began the day as a 100/1 shot which wasn't surprising given that in 13 previous seasons he'd never finished higher than seventh. His team Front Row Motorsports had just two wins out of 1,080 previous races. But when leaders Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed on the last lap McDowell tore through for a victory which is to Daytona what Foinavon's victory was to the Grand National. McDowell is a native of Glendale, Arizona, the home town of country and western legend Marty 'El Paso' Robbins, who was also a fine NASCAR driver and enjoyed six top ten finishes in the early seventies. The Arctic Rally poses unique challenges for drivers who since 1966 have been competing on ice and snow covered roads as well as a frozen swamp near Rovaniemi, a Lapland town just six miles south of the Arctic Circle. With temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius competitors are required to bring a winter survival kit which includes among other things a couple of shovels. This year is something of an annus mirabilis for the race as for the first time ever it's part of the world rally championship, having replaced Rally Sweden which has been cancelled due to you know what. The race runs from next Friday to Sunday and the line-up will include Waterford's Craig Breen, who'll bid to become just the third ever non-Finnish winner. Best of luck to him in Santa Claus Country.

