Monza on march under born-again Berlusconi

BACKPAGE@INDEPENDENT.IE

Rally driver Craig Breen. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Rally driver Craig Breen. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

Silvio Berlusconi is back in the game. The man who makes Donald Trump look like a scrupulously honest, modest and moral small time operator seemed to have said his goodbyes to football when selling AC Milan for €830m four years ago.

But just 18 months later he bought lowly Serie C club AC Monza. Last season they achieved promotion to Serie B for the first time in 19 years. Monza hold the record for the amount of time spent in the second flight without ever reaching Serie A but that may be about to change.

Right now they’re sitting third in Serie B where the first two sides automatically go up and the next six enter the promotion play-offs. There’s a distinct old pals are best feel to the Berlusconi era at Monza. His brother Paolo is president while the chairman is Adriano Galliani, who was CEO at Milan throughout Berlusconi’s 31-year reign.

