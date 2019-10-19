Money is only winner at big tournaments

He knows what the answers will be before he asks the question as the lists rarely ever change. Family. Friends. Health.

But he also knows the real answer which those seeking support have never considered.

"I then ask if they had ever chosen to say, drink, or take drugs, knowing it would have a negative impact on those items that they say are so important to them," he told me.

"They always answer, 'Yes'. So I add an item to the top of the list, '1. Drinking', and cross out the numbers on the remainder, relegating them to two, three and four. That's when it usually first hits them and they start to see through their artificial construction that tells them how normal their drinking is."

Sporting organisations have a similar addiction, and in many cases have a similar delusion. Skip past the website nonsense about values and the public relations guff about their mission, for if you want to see what's truly important to these bodies, look at their selection of hosts.

Last weekend, after 17 years of hard service, and after 142 caps throughout the stuttering and stalled evolution of Italian rugby, Sergio Parisse was denied a farewell at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Italy's final group match against the All Blacks was cancelled due to a typhoon.

It wasn't just Parisse who was done over though. After a bad knee injury and months of agony, what kept Leonardo Ghiraldini going was the promise of a goodbye against the All Blacks. When he was denied it by those in charge, he broke down in tears at the news.

In all, three pool matches could not be played because of a typhoon that ultimately claimed more than 70 lives. Of course, these lives take precedence over sport, but why was the tournament held in Japan at this time at all?

Namibia and Canada were denied a chance of winning at a world cup, and the heavyweight contest between France and England was also called off.

The repercussions of the typhoon mess, which could have been anticipated by any casual observer of Japanese weather, even skip into this weekend where a rested team like New Zealand plays Ireland, who have a quick turnaround.

If you think organisers at the World Rugby would care about any of that, then you're sadly mistaken.

Economic boost

In September 2018, when Typhoon Jebi was battering a chunk of Japan - killing 11, causing 600 injuries, shutting down Kansai International Airport completely due to flooding, and leaving 3,000 people stranded - they might have taken notice and put in place some contingency plans. Instead though, that very same month, they were too busy telling anyone who'd listen about the 2.5 million tickets already applied for.

They were promising to increase the number of rugby fans in Japan to 14 million and to 112 million in Asia, and of course talking of the ¥216.6bn (€1.8bn) "added value" that would be pumped into the Japanese economy.

Beyond the Rugby World Cup, think of the women in the marathon at the World Athletics Championship in Qatar on September 27.

During the event, which started at midnight, 28 of the field collapsed due to the sweltering heat in Doha, with the retired Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie saying someone could have died such was the care shown for competitors.

What he perhaps did not did not realise was they do not matter, as once again they were expendable pawns on a board. What counted more than these athletes and the others competing and looking on there? Well, you already know.

Recently, a series of documents in this area were leaked. According to recent allegations reported in the Guardian, it turns out that hours before Doha was given the rights, it was proposed that $4.5m (€4m) should be passed to key figures in the International Association of Athletics Federations. It has been alleged that the cash made its way via under-the-counter payments to an offshore company in Singapore which former IAAF marketing executive Papa Massata Diack - a wanted fugitive in Senegal, and son of former IAAF head Lamine Diack, who himself is standing trial for corruption in France - was very close to.

Then again, those same women in the marathon had it easy when placed beside the many they would have passed building stadia for the 2022 Soccer World Cup. In essence, the building workers are almost like slaves being shuttled to and from camps, in a country they cannot leave until their forced labour is done with, and their passports are finally returned.

And it's all for a tournament in a location hardly anyone wants, but it is staged there because of more greed and corruption.

We're starting to see a trend here.

* * *

Here's a question. Did you ever ask a child what they want to be when they grow up and hear them reply that their dream was to become a sports administrator? Of course not, for wide-eyed and innocent youngsters, it will be years before they have any kind of clue about the perks.

Such ambition is left to adults and, crucially, they come from two spheres. To climb the ladder, you have to be damn good at politics; and, if successful enough to make it so high, it is then that you transform yourself into a businessperson.

Are there two worse kinds of folk to make decisions within such a realm? After all, politicians are constantly throwing shots at each other because they tellingly know exactly what those across the aisles are capable of. Meanwhile, businesspeople approach negotiations with huge scepticism because they know they are dealing with other businesspeople.

This is why there's a Rugby World Cup that's cast off a lot of its integrity in Japan.

This is why there was a World Athletics Championship not always fit for purpose in Doha.

This is why there's a World Cup coming down the tracks in Qatar courtesy of slave labour.

The list goes on.

That human-rights element in Qatar is naturally most important and dwarfs all other concerns, but that's not to say there are not lesser concerns with some of these big tournaments. Those players and supporters who had travelled at huge cost across the planet to Japan were denied what they had been promised.

Empty seats

Those athletes who were not pounding the roads in Doha may have had the in-stadium air conditioning to allow them to excel, but what was stripped away was the passion of a crowd, as empty seats were still more valuable to suits given where they were located.

Of course in three years, Fifa's premier event will draw a crowd and Qatar will generate an atmosphere, but not as we have become used to, despite all the concerns and justified criticisms of events in Russia and Brazil.

Those who go to such competitions, go not only for the sport but also the party and experience. What they'll get there instead is four stadia in a city not much bigger than Dublin, with the entire tournament fitted into a plot of desert 60-kilometres-by-30-kilometres. That's an area that would easily slide into Kildare, and as of now, where tourists cannot buy alcohol. That might change, however, but will it just mean there will be tens of thousands queueing in the handful of available hotel bars?

Everyone loses on the surface, but that's why you need to scratch a little. When the Americans talk about organisational culture, they break it into three.

Visible artefacts like office-floor plans, dress codes, or written-down policy; values that may be explicitly stated policies such as intentions; and then there are the assumptions which are unspoken behaviour and these are the most impactful. That last batch are what cause the damage.

In Ireland, we do not fully understand how deep this sporting cesspit is. Out there is a whole new level and we are naïve.

Remember when we thought we'd be the ones hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup, based on a hundred thousand welcomes?

Numbers game

The French around that time were busy with real numbers, guaranteeing €33m more than required from their government, and an additional €266m for operational costs. They offered to buy the commercial rights for hospitality and marketing for €126m, and put up a further €101m in support. They naturally won.

And we whined. Yet we didn't know how to play the game. On the continent, they get how all of this goes down.

Location, location, location? Only if that location is willing to play the actual sport in all of this.

As for what we view as the sport? It's a mere bargaining chip in a transfer of wealth and power. It doesn't even matter how grubby it gets as each has its price.

Early this month, a year passed since Jamal Khashoggi harmlessly meandered into a Saudi consulate office in Istanbul, with his plan to get papers to complete his divorce proceedings. Outside, his new fiancée watched the time tick by as her panic grew. Within a short time he was murdered by Saudi agents, and a bone saw was soon carving him apart.

Yet the European Golf Tour went ahead with plans to visit Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and following in their footsteps, one of the biggest sporting events going, a heavyweight title fight, is on its way too, thanks to Anthony Joshua, who was promoting the place on social media ahead of his fight with Andy Ruiz II in December.

How do they get away with it? We let them, our eyes dragged away from what matters by shiny entertainment. Over and over we stare at the diversion and if you dare mention the real purpose, you'll be asked, "Can't you just enjoy the sport?"

Athletes? Fans? Facilities?

You can shunt them all down the hierarchy of values. The real number one always comes back to money.

