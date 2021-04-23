Mona McSharry continues record breaking form at Irish National Team Trials

Mona McSharry of Marlins SC at the Irish National Swimming Team Trials at Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in the Sport Ireland Campus, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mona McSharry continued to beat records this morning as she knocked a second off her Irish record in the 200m Breaststroke.

McSharry beat her record as the Irish National Team Trials continued at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

A holder of multiple Breaststroke national records, the Marlins SC and Tennessee University swimmer achieved the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in the 100m Breaststroke on Tuesday.

Swimming to 9th in the world in 1:06.29, McSharry is now just four tenths of a second from the OCT in the 200m event following a swim of 2:25.92.

After this morning’s race McSharry said, ‘I was definitely annoyed at myself and I still am. There was definitely a couple of things I could have done better. I know sometimes that the 200 pain takes over, but that’s why we train so much.

“That’s still frustrating, but looking on the bright side, I have another opportunity and we don’t always get those. It will be nice to be able to come back tonight and go for it again, and fix what I did wrong”, she said.

MsSharry said she hasn’t watched the race back yet but added, “I definitely think my first 100 wasn’t as good as it could be. The second 100 was definitely a good speed, but I think there was too much energy put into it for that speed, so I want to make it more of an easier swim. Then just, getting in and out of my walls, there was a bit of gliding. That could have been the .04 that I needed.”

McSharry will return to the pool this afternoon in search of the OCT of 2:25.52.

Darragh Greene is already under the OCT in the 200m Breaststroke, and topped this morning’s heats in the event in 2:12.33.

Eoin Corby of National Centre Limerick lead for the first 150 metres, but National Centre Dublin’s Greene had a strong final 50m to take the win, Corby finishing second in 2:13.74.

Danielle Hill, Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer with three Irish records under her belt in the 100m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke was back today in the 50m Freestyle.

Hill holds the Irish Record in the event in 25.29, and swam 26.11 to secure the centre lane for tonight’s semi-final ahead of National Centre Dublin’s Erin Riordan in 26.39.

In the Men’s 100m Freestyle heats there was no separating Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan as the Bangor team-mates both touched in 49.77 to top the heats, followed by National Centre Dublin’s Shane Ryan in 50.03.

Victoria Catterson will be the top seed for tonight’s 200m Freestyle semi-final after a heat win of 2:04.12. Catterson, who broke the 100m Freestyle Irish Record on Wednesday, but handed it back to Danielle Hill last night, has been in great form this week and will be looking to break through the 2:03 barrier for the first time in this evening’s semi-final.

Brendan Hyland and Paddy Johnston battled for the top spot in the Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats. While Johnston lead for the first 50m it was Hyland who controlled the second, clocking 53.55 for the win ahead of Ards’ Johnston in in a personal best of 53.98.

Templeogue’s Ellen Walshe was back in the pool for the 200m Butterfly this morning following her sub 60 second swim in the 100m event last night. Swimming alone in the heat Walshe touched in 2:17.32.

Daniel Wiffen, who achieved the FINA OCT in the 800m Freestyle on Tuesday had an easy swim in the 1500m Freestyle this morning and will use tomorrow’s final to target the OCT of 15:00.99 in the event. Sunday’s Wells’ Liam Custer won this morning’s heat in 15:54.29.

In the women’s 1500m Freestyle Heats Trojan’s Grace Hodgins knocked 15 seconds off her best time of 17:54.88 to take the top seeding for tomorrow’s final in 17:39.03.

Conor Ferguson was the sole competitor in the 200m Backstroke heats clocking 2:05.59. The Larne swimmer is the Irish Record holder in the event at 1:58.80 and will no doubt target that in this evening’s semi-final.