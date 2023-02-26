Yaroslav Amosov leaves the battlefields of Ukraine to become Bellator world champion in Dublin

Yaroslav Amosov, left, in action against Logan Storley during their welterweight title bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

With three home-based fighters in action on the main card at Bellator 291 in Dublin on Saturday night, it was going to take something spectacular for a non-irish competitor to steal the headlines.

Yet somehow, that's exactly what Yaroslav Amosov did.

The Ukrainian fighter’s career reached its high-water mark in June 2021 when he was crowned Bellator welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over defending champion Douglas Lima in the United States.

There are no guarantees in mixed martial arts, but if anyone had the tools to set out on a long reign as a world champion, it was Amosov.

The dominant victory over Lima – in which he displayed vastly superior wrestling over the course of the five rounds – took his record to a perfect 26 victories from 26 fights.

Everything changed for Amosov on February 24, 2022, when Russian forces invaded his homeland. He quickly joined the fight to protect his country, in the process making it clear that his first title defence could be years away – if ever.

In his native Irpin, the resolve of Ukrainians has been remarkable. In the early days of the invasion, Russia laid claim on the city.

The Battle of Irpin ensued and within a month, the city was recaptured by Ukraine.

However, the toll has been devastating, with the number of civilian deaths reported to be in the hundreds but probably higher. Entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by artillery strikes and gun fights, while thousands have fled the area – and Ukraine entirely – in search of a safer life.

Nine months ago, Logan Storley was crowned Bellator interim welterweight champion in a hard-fought victory over Michael Page that was awarded via split decision.

Encouraged by his family, Amosov announced his return to the cage and a title unification match was announced for the Irish capital.

The support shown to the 29-year-old on Saturday night was reflective of the welcome Ukrainians seeking refuge here have received from the large majority of Irish people.

On an emotional evening, Amosov showed his class throughout, comfortably defeating Storley on scorecards of 50-45, 50-45, 50-45.

It was the American's second career defeat and both have come against Amosov. An undisputed champion if ever there was one.

Amosov had spoken about Ireland in highly complimentary terms prior to the fight. On Saturday night, Dublin felt like a home-from-home.

Savouring the moment in the immediate aftermath of victory, he said: "I’m happy because I think I gave my country a good day. It’s the first time I’ve had big support in the cage.

"In America, I've had support, but not like today. Many Ukrainian flags, many Ukrainian people. My uncle, my friends; I see many people. It was a big support, and it gave me very good energy.”

Dedicating his victory to Ukraine, he added: “Thank you for my country, thank you for my army and the fans. It was for my country. Today, I think it is a very good day for my country – to hold two gold belts.”

Amosov holds the longest undefeated streak in MMA and some commentators have spoken of their surprise that he hasn't been lured to the UFC.

However, he clearly has no intention to jump ship – instead encouraging the best the UFC has to offer to come to Bellator.

Asked if he is the best welterweight in the world, he said. "Of course. If a UFC champion wants to fight, come to Bellator. Scott Coker (Bellator CEO) will give the contract, and we’ll make the fight.”

Earlier in the night, Waterford native Peter Queally was expected to put himself back in the lightweight title picture against Bryce Logan.

Logan came into the fight on the back of three successive losses but he silenced the home crowd halfway through the second round with a vicious elbow strike that floored Queally.

The American followed through with punch after punch as Queally, who was dazed, struggled to defend himself. The referee finally stepped in to end the contest, but by then Logan had rained down 10 blows on his grounded opponent.

It made for unpleasant viewing and remains a deeply troubling area that MMA still hasn't properly addressed since the tragic death of Joao Carvalho seven years ago.

Sinead Kavanagh gave the fans something to cheer with her unanimous decision victory over Janay Harding. The win catapults Kavanagh – a 37-year-old native of Inchicore in Dublin – into the featherweight title reckoning.

It was also a good night for Ireland’s Ciarán Clarke, who was much too good for Leonardos Sinis in their catchweight fight. Clarke won on scorecards of 30-26, 30-26, 30-26 to extend his perfect record to eight wins out of eight.

In the prelims, Karl Moore and Brian Moore beat Maciej Rozanski and Luca Iovine respectively – both via decision – while Richie Smullen, Darragh Kelly and Kenny Mokhonoana all tasted victory.