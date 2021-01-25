Where the rich get richer and critics are disregarded: Why the UFC and Abu Dhabi are a match made in heaven

Given its long relationship with Sin City, you could be forgiven for thinking that Las Vegas is the spiritual home of the UFC, and in many ways, it is – but nowadays Abu Dhabi is an even better fit.

Like Vegas, it offers people with money the chance to earn more money while pretending to those who keep it running that they too can be rich, when in reality everything is set up to prevent them from ever taking a seat at the table.

It’s very difficult to become a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. It is illegal for a Muslim woman to marry a non-Muslim man. Lashings and stoning are punishments for certain crimes, many of them moral. The live functions of many social media apps are blocked. In Vegas you can get married by Elvis on a whim while live-streaming your nuptials, and morals are best left at the city limits.

The biggest difference between Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi is that there is no gambling in Abu Dhabi, but then the UFC was never really about gambling. Way back when mixed martial arts was banned in virtually every American state, it needed venues, and often the only ones they could get were in casinos – and once you start down that route, all roads lead to the Nevada desert. These days, they lead to a desert in the Middle East, and it won’t be long before the UFC is back there staging more cards in the early hours of the morning to suit TV viewers back home.

It’s a match made in heaven. The UFC despises organized labour just as much as they do in the Emirates, where the laws strongly favour employers. The UFC laughably calling its fighters “independent contractors”, when they are everything but independent. Much is made of the earning power of the top stars, whose value rises the moment they land a fight with Conor McGregor, but those filling out the undercards are still on the same modest purses that they have been on for years.

The “show and win” set-up means that they get a set purse for turning up, which is usually doubled if they win – if they lose, they only get their show money. The theory is that it motivates fighters; it keeps them hungry alright, to the extent that many of them have to have second jobs just to make ends meet.

For all its bluster about American values and freedom, the UFC’s kind of freedom is the same kind offered to the residents of Abu Dhabi, the kind that exists only as long as you do what they tell you. There is no freedom to fight for another promoters. There is no freedom to sign with a kit manufacturer for fightwear. There is not even freedom of expression (famed cut-man ‘Stitch’ Duran, whose job it is to close wounds and reduce swelling, once complained that the UFC’s exclusive deal with Reebok was costing him sponsorship money, which led to him being quickly cut form the UFC).

The only freedom is the freedom to take what they offer you, and the moment you complain, you find yourself cut – and not even Stitch can close that kind of wound.

You’re not even free if you’re Conor McGregor. His infamous boxing match with Floyd Mayweather earned him millions, but the UFC was there in his corner, dipping its hand in his pocket without taking a single punch on his behalf. Like all UFC athletes, McGregor was signed to a contract that was and is a legal straitjacket, and the simple fact is that they have the final word in how he earns his money from his craft – and in many cases, how much.

You cannot spend time in Abu Dhabi without noticing how hard people work and how genuinely friendly and hospitable they are – given that most of those who work there are immigrants, perhaps it’s not surprising that they have a kind word for their fellow foreigners. Then again, should they be dour or critical of what they see around them, it wouldn’t take much to move them on and replace them with someone else, much as the UFC does when a fighter is no longer a draw.

There are of course exceptions in Abu Dhabi – the wealthier and more powerful you are, the more you get away with. The entire UFC bubble was a slick, strictly run operation where the penalty for going against any of the rules relating to movement, mask-wearing or social distancing was one’s immediate removal. That said, you will probably have a hard time finding a picture of Dana White or Conor McGregor wearing a mask in the last week.

Abu Dhabi in particular has spent millions, if not billions, in marketing itself to the West, arguing that its largesse more than makes up for its flagrant disregard for the freedom of its residents. The UFC does the same, tightly controlling access, attacking its critics and rewarding the sycophants with a few extra crumbs from the table while the rest of the loaf disappears. It complains of not being taken seriously by the mainstream media, but it only wishes to be seen in media that it can control. Each UFC event spawns thousands of hours of content, but little or no journalism.

This, it would seem, is the way of the world. The powerful and wealthy are always looking to tip the scales even further in their favour, and those on the other side of the equation have little choice but to accept the new normal and fight over the scraps.

The UFC has turned it into a fine art in sports, Abu Dhabi has done so through statecraft and sportswashing. Redressing the balance means asking the hard questions that can only be asked once while on the inside – the next time you do so, it will be from a distance.

This applies not only to the UFC, but to the rest of the sporting and business worlds that have allowed themselves to become stalking horses for those who would seek to turn their almost limitless wealth into boundless influence.

There is no danger of the UFC leaving Las Vegas, but Abu Dhabi has become a new spiritual home for those in its ranks who are the most ardent supporters of freedom - as long as it only applies to themselves and their ability to make money.

Online Editors