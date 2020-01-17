Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC stage when he takes on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

What time, what channel - All you need to know about Conor McGregor's UFC comeback bout against Donald Cerrone

McGregor will be back in the octagon for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and the subsequent post-fight brawl , six-month ban and retirement announcement.

While the former two-weight World Champion has rarely been out of the news since, with a charge relating to smashing a fan's phone dropped in America on top of an assault conviction after punching a man in a Dublin pub, a more subdued than normal McGregor will be hoping to get back to making headlines for the right reasons at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Indeed, rather than the usual trash-talk, the 31-year-old has taken a different approach to his opponent for this fight, saying "I've had my back and forth with Donald throughout the years.

"As time has gone on, he has become a family man. It's hard not to respect Donald right now. Although there will be blood spilled on January 18, it will not be bad blood."

Here is your Independent.ie guide to an event that looks certain to keep plenty of Irish fans awake into the small hours of Sunday morning.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The main undercard kicks off at 3am and McGregor expected to make his walk into the octagon between 5 and 6am.

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

BT Sport 2 will be screening the preliminary card with their coverage beginning at 1:00am on Sunday morning. However, the main undercard and McGregor fight is only available on BT Sport Box Office from 3am at a cost of €29.95.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT CERRONE?

The 36-year-old American hails from Denver and is far from a household name. But he's well respected within UFC circles and holds the record for most wins (23), finishes (16) and post-fight bonuses (18) in the sport's history. His last fight ended in defeat to Justin Gaethje in September and the Notorious is moving up to Welterweight for this match-up.

WHAT McGREGOR SAYS:

"I feel like I've turned over a new leaf. I am re-energised and refreshed. Sometimes we need to go to certain places in our life to realise what we have to do.

"I'm very grateful and honoured to be fighting back on US soil, I've had many great moments here. I'm a fighter and an entertainer and to come here and give these people what they want gets me up in the morning."

WHAT CERRONE SAYS:

"If Conor's making 80 million and he wants to send a little of that grease my way, that would be bad ass but I'm not complaining at all, man.

"I'm here to have a good time. We're entertainers and we're here to blow the roof off this m***** f*****!"

