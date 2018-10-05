Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC stage when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with a huge army of Irish fans already in town to cheer on their hero.

What time, what channel - all you need to know about Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor will end a 693-day layoff from the UFC when he takes on his great rival in front of a packed crowd at the T-Mobile Arena, in a fight that is expected to be the most lucrative in the history of the sport.

Here is your Independent.ie guide to an event that looks certain to keep plenty of Irish fans awake into the small hours of Sunday morning.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The undercard is set to get underway at 10:30pm Irish time on Saturday night, with the main card kicking off at 3am and McGregor expected to make his walk into the octagon at 5:30am.

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

BT Sport 1 will be screening McGregor v Khabib, with the audience in America certain to shatter the record buy for a UFC event, which was set by McGregor's rematch against Nate Diaz that drew 1.65m pay-per-view buys. Two million people in North America alone are expected to pay upwards of $70 (£54) to watch this fight, with McGregor certain to add to his vast fortune whether he wins or loses.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT KHABIB?

McGregor has built up an animosity towards his next opponent that overflowed when he and a gang of friends attacked a bus Khabib was sitting on in New York earlier this year.

The Irishman was later arrested and given community service following the fracas that has served to create a venomous rivalry that will reach boiling point in Las Vegas this weekend.

Khabib will be a potent rival, as the Russian has won all 26 of his fights, eight of which came by KO and eight by submission and he goes into this fight with many expects hailing him as favourite to emerge victorious.

WHAT McGREGOR SAYS:

"My heart is black towards this man, towards his team, towards his people, I can truly see the inside of that man's head and smile. I don't give a f*** about him or his people. There is way deeper s*** than just a fight on Saturday night."

WHAT KHABIB SAYS:

"This is more than about defending my title, more than a main event, for me it's personal. This is the biggest fight in UFC history and we're going to do record-breaking views; for me it's personal."

Online Editors