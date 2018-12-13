Conor McGregor has said he will be back in the Octagon next year despite his devastating defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

'We will see who reigns' - Conor McGregor says he will return to the Octagon in 2019

The Notorious was comfortably beaten by the Russian with a fourth-round submission and both fighters were subsequently suspended by the UFC following the melee that ensued inside and outside the Octagon in the T Mobile Arena.

In an in-depth interview with Paul Kimmage last weekend, John Kavanagh said Nate Diaz and a rematch with Nurmagomedov are the two fights he feels McGregor should look for in 2019.

While McGregor awaits the decision of the Nevada State Commission and their investigation into events in October, he took to social media to say he will be back in the Octagon in 2019.

"3 years ago today I unified the 145lb titles," wrote McGregor, remembering his victory over Eddie Alvarez.

"I named these final blows 'coffin nails'. See you in 2019.

"2019 we will see who reigns!"

Online Editors