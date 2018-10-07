Lightweight mixed martial artist Nik Lentz raised eyebrows at UFC 229 on Saturday night when he gave a shoutout to Brett Kavanaugh in his post-fight interview.

Lightweight mixed martial artist Nik Lentz raised eyebrows at UFC 229 on Saturday night when he gave a shoutout to Brett Kavanaugh in his post-fight interview.

'Way to go Special K' - Eyebrows raised on McGregor undercard as Nik Lentz salutes Brett Kavanaugh

Lentz defeated Gray Maynard via TKO in the second round of their lightweight fight, on the early preliminary card ahead of Conor McGregor's eagerly anticipated showdown with undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was an impressive knockout – although it will be Lentz's post-fight chat with Joe Rogan that grabs the majority of the headlines after his unexpected message of support for Kavanaugh.

“" want to give out a shoutout to my homie Brett Kavanaugh," he told Rogan, to a mixed reaction from the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. "Way to go Special K."

Earlier on Saturday, the US Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh – President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court – after weeks of rancorous debate.

The Senate backed Kavanaugh's nomination by 50 votes to 48.

Kavanaugh has recently been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault.

Independent News Service