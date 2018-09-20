WATCH - Taunts, expletives, chaos and a lot of whiskey chat at Conor McGregor's press conference

Conor McGregor made a predictably colourful return to the UFC on Thursday night, as he took centre stage in an expletive-laden press conference with his next opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor will make his return to the UFC after a two-year break when he takes on and Nurmagomedov on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6th and as he arrived at the first press conference for the contest in his purple suit, it didn't take him long to start screaming abuse at a relatively passive Nurmagomedov.

Amid the anticipated avalanche of swearing, McGregor claimed he was in great shape and relishing his return to UFC, a little over a year after he was beaten in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

"It has been a war zone in my camp. We have been preparing for war," McGregor as he spoke about his training camp ahead of his UFC return. "Trust me mate, I'm ready for a long night.

"I'm here to enjoy this. I'm going to love putting you into misery. There will be blood on this canvas, October 6."

McGregor also taunted his rival after their now infamous clash in New York, when the Dubliner attacked a bus containing Nurmagomedov and was later arrested for his part in the incident.

"Did you not see me outside the bus? No weapons," screamed McGregor. "He did nothing, he hid and cowered behind women and caused what happened to happen. Here’s my location, do something about it. You’ll do nothing.

"I'm just glad the doors on that bus didn't open because if that bus door had opened I would not be here right now. He would be in a box, and I would be in a cell."

Nurmagomedov laughed his way through most of the press conference, with McGregor's attempts to taunt his opponent's father raising temperatures between the two a little.

McGregor also used the press appearance to make as many references as possible to his recently launched whiskey brand, that will be one of the main sponsors at the UFC 229 event next month.

With the T-Mobile Arena sold out, this fight looks certain to be a big hit on pay-per-view television again, with McGregor losing none of his spark in the press conference as he prepares to return to the octagon.

