WATCH LIVE: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight press conference

The biggest fight in the history of the UFC ended in carnage in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their eagerly anticipated fight to successfully defend his UFC lightweight crown – before vaulting over the Octagon and attacking his rival’s corner.

Nurmagomedov landed several blows on the Irishman’s training partner, Dillon Danis, while McGregor was physically attacked in the Octagon by an unknown assailant.

It promises to be an explosive post-show press conference, with UFC President Dana White set to face the press and explain this extraordinary situation.

Independent News Service