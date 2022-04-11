Watch: Irish fighter Ian Garry announces his wife is pregnant after ninth win at UFC 273

Ian Garry reacts during his welterweight win over Darian Weeks during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Irish MMA fighter Ian Garry came up with a novel way to tell the world his wife was expecting a baby – by announcing the news after his victory at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.

The Dubliner – whose nickname is ‘The Future’ – is now unbeaten in nine UFC fights after his welterweight victory over Darian Weeks.

Standing in the octagon with interviewer Jon Anik, the 24-year-old roused the crowd with a chorus of ‘Olé, olé, olé’ before answering: “It was good. He was tough, he was big, he was strong.

“I wanted to stop him and manipulate the game to my realm. I didn’t want him to wrestle because he’s a good wrestler."

Garry then gave a message to UFC supremo Dana White for more fights while announcing he was going to become a father at the end of the year.

“I was having trouble finding my rhythm but at the end of the day it’s 15 minutes in the cage. I ain’t happy with it as I like finishing fights, but it’s experience and as I’ve said before. I’m not perfect that but I’m getting there,” he added.

“My wife is pregnant, we are expecting at the end of the year,” Garry added. “Dana, Mick, Sean, line them up, I’ll knock them out and by the time I’m done with this division, everyone is gonna be calling me daddy.”