Conor McGregor's army of loyal fans gave the Dubliner a typically boisterous welcome to Sin City as the Notorious arrived his customary few minutes late for last night's press conference.

WATCH: Ireland fans break out in thundering chorus of Olé Olé Olé as Conor McGregor enters arena

McGregor's late arrival led to Khabib Nurmagomedov carrying out his own press conference ahead of the pair's showdown at UFC 229.

The UFC lightweight champion turned up promptly at 3pm on Thursday at Park Theater in Las Vegas and completed his media duties before McGregor's arrival.

The Irishman would later blame his tardiness on the Las Vegas traffic but Nurmagomedov was uninterested in hanging around, depriving those in attendance the chance to see the interaction and a face-off between the pair.

While Nurmagomedov made an early exit, McGregor's fans raised the decibel levels and broke into a rapturous chorus of Olé Olé Olé as their man took his seat.

"You will never beat the f*****g Irish," said McGregor as the noise grew even louder.

"The Irish are back in town, we f*****g love it."

On his 10-minute late arrival, McGregor added: "The traffic is heavy. There must be a McGregor fight!

"I did not plan this. I'm only a few minutes late. He should have stayed put. He doesn't want to be around me and these people. He is petrified.

"I don't care about his mentality, I do not care. I am coming to put a hole in this man's skull.

"When I sign up, you're going to get a fight. I come out fast and aggressive."

Additional reporting from PA

Online Editors