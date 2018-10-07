Sport MMA

Sunday 7 October 2018

Watch: Footage shows Conor McGregor punching Khabib Nurmagomedov's cornerman BEFORE he was blindsided

Independent.ie Newsdesk

New footage of the aftermath of Conor McGregor's UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov shows the Irishman striking a member of the Russian's team before he was attacked in the Octagon.

McGregor's mixed martial arts return after a near two-year hiatus fell flat as he tapped out midway through the fourth round in Las Vegas, and Nurmagomedov soured a career-best performance with his actions immediately afterwards.

The Russian, whose victory meant he retained his lightweight title, threw his gumshield, vaulted the cage and attacked someone from McGregor's camp.

While that was happening, McGregor was set upon and attacked by at least two men who entered the cage as the bad blood between the camps came to a head.

Footage from a different angle show the 30-year-old Dubliner trying to jump out of the octagon and striking one of Nurmagomedov cornermen with a left hook as he was held by security staff.

Watch below:

UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor would not be pressing charges against the three men arrested for attacking him.

The Crumlin native later tweeted: "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch."

