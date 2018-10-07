The finger of blame has universally been pointed at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team following the shocking scenes that marred his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

The finger of blame has universally been pointed at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team following the shocking scenes that marred his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

WATCH: Footage shows Conor McGregor climb cage and appear to strike out before being attacked

After the madness in the T-Mobile Arena, Dana White revealed that Nurmagomedov's $2m pay cheque has been withheld and alluded that the Russian may be stripped of his title.

new footage shows Conor McGregor throwing first cheap shot on trainer of Khabib 👀 pic.twitter.com/WkQZyNbSIx — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) October 7, 2018

The UFC chief went on to say that Conor McGregor has been paid.

Nurmagomedov outclassed the Irishman to win by a fourth-round submission before mounting the cage and launching two footed towards McGregor's team with Dillon Danis the target.

McGregor was then attacked by one of Nurmagomedov's team who struck the Notorious in the face from behind.

Three of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested, although it has since emerged that McGregor will not be pressing charges.

New footage from the madness has emerged, showing McGregor trying to climb the cage after Nurmagomedov and appearing to strike out at one of Nurmagomedov's coaches.

Seconds later, McGregor is attacked by two members of Nurmagomedov's entourage.

It remains to be seen if McGregor will face any action but White says Nurmagomedov may be stripped of his title.

'Looking forward to the rematch' - Conor McGregor wants another fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor says he is looking forward to a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov after he was beaten by the Russian in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against McGregor on a night that the fight was overshadowed by a series of disturbing scenes in its immediate aftermath.

After forcing the Irishman into a fourth-round submission, Nurmagomedov scaled the cage and attacked somebody in the octagon-side section.

From the view of this reporter, high in the nosebleed seats, it was impossible to tell who he was after, but the mere sight of it was shocking.

A frenzied atmosphere enveloped the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as fights broke out in pockets and a huge security presence escorted McGregor away from the octagon.

It is not known if McGregor was in danger, but initial reports suggested that one of Nurmagomedov's team attempted to attack the Irishman.

Nurmagomedov was then escorted - by an even bigger security detail than McGregor received - out of the arena. On his way out, he was pelted with all manner of missiles as the pro-McGregor crowd registered their disgust.

McGregor did not attend the post-fight press conference and said he was looking forward to a rematch on Twitter.

"Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch," wrote the Irishman.

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

"What's up guys. I want to say sorry to the athletic commission, sorry to Vegas," said Nurmagomedov.

"This is not my best side, I'm a human being and I don't know how people can talk about me jumping out the cage.

"What about him talking about my family, my religion, the bus? Why are people talking about me jumping over the cage? My father talks to me about respect."

This was a night of shame for the UFC. The incidents were so serious and so disturbing that the Russian fighter was ordered to leave the octagon without celebrating his victory.

In a truly bizarre scene, Bruce Buffer announced the result with neither fighter in the octagon.

Nurmagomedov's victory extends his perfect record to 27-0 and silences many of the doubters who claimed he could never beat a big-name fighter.

The Russian was the better fighter from start to finish. McGregor only showed flashes of his old brilliance that saw him crowned a two-weight UFC champion.

However, analysing the fight seems pointless right now. The bad blood between McGregor and Nurmagomedov has been toxic since April, when the Irishman attacked a bus that was carrying the Russian and a group of UFC fighters.

Tonight's events may well be linked back to that night.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White revealed that three members of Nurmagomedov's team have "been taken to jail".

White said: "Three of his guys have been arrested, I believe they're being taken to jail right now."

Upon being asked what he could see from his cageside seat immediately after the fight, he replied: "A lot of bad stuff.

"A lot of stuff that shouldn't happen, Khabib jumped over the cage and went after one of Conor's guys who I guess was trash talking him.

"I don't know what to say right now, I'm disgusted."

White also revealed that McGregor was unharmed after being assaulted by a member of Nurmagomedov's team immediately after the fight.

"I just talked with him, he's okay," he added. "He's upset about the fight not the fight after the fight."

Online Editors