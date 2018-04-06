WATCH: Explainer from New York - Timeline that led to Conor McGregor's charge for bus attack and what happens next

Independent.ie

It started with a face off between Artem Lobov, a team-mate of Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a Brooklyn Hotel and escalated to shocking scenes as McGregor and his entourage appeared to attack a bus at the weigh-in at UFC 223.

