Friday 6 April 2018

WATCH: Explainer from New York - Timeline that led to Conor McGregor's charge for bus attack and what happens next

Conor McGregor and (inset) MMA journalist Jim Edwards
It started with a face off between Artem Lobov, a team-mate of Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a Brooklyn Hotel and escalated to shocking scenes as McGregor and his entourage appeared to attack a bus at the weigh-in at UFC 223.

This incident resulted in McGregor facing charges of assault and criminal mischief. MMA journaist Jim Edwards has been in Brooklyn all week and, in the following video, gives us a blow by blow account of developments and what lies ahead for McGregor.

