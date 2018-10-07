WATCH: Disgraceful scenes in Las Vegas as mass brawl erupts after Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor
There were disgraceful scenes in the T-Mobile Arena as a mass brawl erupted following Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor.
Nurmagomedov delivered a career-best performance and should have been well ahead on the scorecards when he mounted McGregor and locked in a rear-naked choke, forcing the Irishman to submit three minutes and four seconds into the penultimate round.
Khabib VS everybody #UFC #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/EQwiaE2sdX— mystery . (@iiifd_) October 7, 2018
Dirty! #McGregorvsKhabib #UFC229 #ufc #McGregor #khabib pic.twitter.com/Qj1HqvE5uK— Rob Groves (@REGZY1) October 7, 2018
Nurmagomedov therefore retained his lightweight title but then threw his gumshield, mounted the cage and appeared to attack someone from McGregor's team.
A prone McGregor was then seemingly attacked by someone from Nurmagomedov's camp as the bad blood that has been building up ahead of this fight came to a head.
McGregor looked crestfallen by the defeat but did not seem to be harmed by the attack as he exited the cage to raucous cheers from a crowd largely favouring the Irishman.
Nurmagomedov was showered with boos and was spoken to by UFC president Dana White before exiting the arena to yet more jeers.
The champion did not conduct an interview afterwards, as is customary after winning a fight.
More to follow...
Online Editors
