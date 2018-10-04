Sport MMA

Thursday 4 October 2018

WATCH: Conor McGregor's UFC 229 pre-fight press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces-off with Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 this weekend and their pre-fight press conference is certain to be loaded with colourful exchanges and more than a few expletives.

McGregor has not stepped into any form of combat sport since he lost on his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 and his return to UFC has been hailed as the most eagerly anticipated moment in the history of the organisation.

You can watch the final press conference between the two fighters here, with bad language to be expected:

