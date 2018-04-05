Watch: Conor McGregor 'wanted for questioning' in New York over chaotic confrontation at UFC media event

McGregor, who on Thursday morning was stripped of his UFC lightweight title, gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes.

Video footage emerged on social media of what looked like McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center and making their presence felt. A video on the Instagram story of Felice Herrig - who fights at UFC 223 - was captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble' - and appeared to show him attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at a bus.

It was reported that the bus was taking a selection of fighters back to a hotel and fighter Michael Chiesa has been taken to hospital suffering from cuts to his face