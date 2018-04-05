Watch: Conor McGregor 'wanted for questioning' in New York over chaotic confrontation at UFC media event
Conor McGregor is wanted for questioning "regarding an incident at the Barclays Center" in Brooklyn earlier today, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson.
McGregor, who on Thursday morning was stripped of his UFC lightweight title, gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes.
Video footage emerged on social media of what looked like McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center and making their presence felt. A video on the Instagram story of Felice Herrig - who fights at UFC 223 - was captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble' - and appeared to show him attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at a bus.
It was reported that the bus was taking a selection of fighters back to a hotel and fighter Michael Chiesa has been taken to hospital suffering from cuts to his face
A statement, amid reports a warrant had been issued for McGregor's arrest, said: "There is no arrest warrant, he is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center."
Press Association
Related Content
- Conor McGregor responds angrily to the news he'll be stripped of UFC lightweight title this weekend
- Dana White explains why Conor McGregor won't replace Tony Ferguson at UFC 223
- Odds slashed on Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 34