WATCH: Conor McGregor led out of police station in handcuffs before court appearance
Footage has emerged of Conor McGregor being led out of a police station in Brooklyn before a court appearance where he will face charges of assault and criminal mischief.
McGregor was detained following an incident at a UFC media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. The Irishman and up to 20 of his entourage appeared to attack a bus with rival MMA fighters on board at a press event ahead. The 29-year-old had earlier been stripped of his UFC lightweight title.
CBS Boston News has published footage of McGregor being led from the police station in handcuffs to a waiting car to transport him to court. Cian Cowley, another MMA fighter from Dublin, was also captured on camera leaving the police station.
NOW: MMA fighter Cian Cowley of Ireland also charged with assault and criminal mischief after fracas with #ConorMcGregor at @barclayscenter. @PIX11News @nypd78pct #UFC #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/Yj8vKZCcC8— Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) April 6, 2018
Two of the fighters reportedly suffered injuries in Thursday's incident. Michael Chiesa, who was said to have suffered a cut face after police said a "hand truck" was thrown at a bus taking fighters away from the venue, tweeted to say the New York Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis.
A New York Police Department spokesman said: "He (McGregor) has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief."
Online Editors
