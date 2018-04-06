Sport MMA

Friday 6 April 2018

WATCH: Conor McGregor led out of police station in handcuffs before court appearance

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor is escorted by New York City Police (NYPD) detectives from the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor is escorted by New York City Police (NYPD) detectives from the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor is escorted by New York City Police (NYPD) detectives from the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Footage has emerged of Conor McGregor being led out of a police station in Brooklyn before a court appearance where he will face charges of assault and criminal mischief.

McGregor was detained following an incident at a UFC media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. The Irishman and up to 20 of his entourage appeared to attack a bus with rival MMA fighters on board at a press event ahead. The 29-year-old had earlier been stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

CBS Boston News has published footage of McGregor being led from the police station in handcuffs to a waiting car to transport him to court. Cian Cowley, another MMA fighter from Dublin, was also captured on camera leaving the police station.

Two of the fighters reportedly suffered injuries in Thursday's incident. Michael Chiesa, who was said to have suffered a cut face after police said a "hand truck" was thrown at a bus taking fighters away from the venue, tweeted to say the New York Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

A New York Police Department spokesman said: "He (McGregor) has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport