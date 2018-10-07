Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have arrived at the T-Mobile Arena for their eagerly anticipated lightweight title fight.

Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have arrived at the T-Mobile Arena for their eagerly anticipated lightweight title fight.

WATCH: Conor McGregor arrives at T-Mobile Arena in sharp suit for Khabib Nurmagomedov showdown

Khabib arrived first dressed in his customary Reebok tracksuit, shortly before McGregor arrived in a limousine wearing a sharp check suit.

McGregor is returning to mixed martial arts after a 23-month absence when he takes on lightweight champion Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

McGregor will attempt to regain one of his two UFC titles in the main event.

Watch McGregor arrive below:

Conor McGregor is in the building. pic.twitter.com/uWXmdltp9Y — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 7, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion, has arrived. pic.twitter.com/gRuePnHv4f — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 7, 2018

McGregor (21-3) is a slight betting underdog, but that didn't discourage thousands of Irish fans from making the trek to Las Vegas for their hero's return to MMA after his boxing dalliance with Floyd Mayweather last year.

Their bout also represents a classic MMA clash of styles. Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a peerless wrestler and grappler, while McGregor is among the most effective strikers in MMA history.

Sales of the pay-per-view card are expected to challenge the biggest shows in UFC history and many top boxing PPVs.

Independent News Service