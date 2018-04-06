Conor McGregor has been granted bail at $50,000 after being ordered to return to the dock later this year after being charged with assault and criminal mischief.

WATCH: Conor McGregor appears in New York court as he is granted bail at $50,000

McGregor was detained following an incident at a UFC media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. The Irishman and up to 20 of his entourage appeared to attack a bus with rival MMA fighters on board at a press event ahead.

The UFC star appeared in court alongside fellow fighter Cian Cowley, who was released on a 25,000 dollar bail for the same offence. McGregor, 29, a titan of the sport and the UFC's first two-weight champion, was charged following the incident at the company's media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. Both fighters are due to next appear at a New York court on June 14.

The 29-year-old was stripped of his UFC lightweight title earlier this week, with UFC chief Dana White earlier suggesting his star name was 'going to jail' and will not return to the UFV Ocatagon any time soon.

“Normally, yes – I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys, but not in this situation” White today said told ESPN “He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters, and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys – no. You don’t get my help on this one. “It’s out of character for Conor McGregor or any of my fighters. Crazy things happen in sports … you’re dealing with human beings with personal lives and all these other things. But in the history of the UFC, this is definitely the worst thing that’s happened. This is not the Conor McGregor I know.