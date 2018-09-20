Sport MMA

Thursday 20 September 2018

WATCH: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov go head-to-head at their first press conference

Conor McGregor set to take part in a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov

The countdown to Conor McGregor's return to UFC begins in earnest tonight as the Irishman takes part in his first press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

You can watch the event unfold here and should expect what some may call 'industrial' language:

