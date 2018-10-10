Vladimir Putin meets Khabib Nurmagomedov and asks his dad not to punish him 'too severely' for post-fight brawl
Russian President Vladimir Putin met and congratulated Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday after he retained his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor in a bout overshadowed by a post-fight brawl.
Nurmagomedov's brutal submission victory over Ireland's McGregor on Saturday was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage.
Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor's team mate and cornerman Dillon Danis. Three of the Russian's team were arrested and later released.
Putin asked Nurmagomedov's father "not to punish him too severely" for the brawl.
“I will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly,” said Putin.
The Nevada Athletic Commission could fine and suspend McGregor and Nurmagomedov for their actions on Saturday but UFC president Dana White has not ruled out a rematch, which would be sure to pull in huge revenues.
“[Nurmagomedov] has to go before the Nevada commission [after his purse from the fight was withheld due to the brawl], and we have to see what’s going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess,” White told ESPN on Monday. “But Conor McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch.”
Online Editors
