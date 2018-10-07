Derrick Lewis revealed that President Trump phoned him ahead of his heavyweight fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 telling him to "knock this Russian mother**** out".

Derrick Lewis revealed that President Trump phoned him ahead of his heavyweight fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 telling him to "knock this Russian mother**** out".

UFC 299: 'Donald Trump called me and told me I have to knock this mother****** of a Russian out'

Ahead of Conor McGregor's eagerly anticipated UFC lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Lewis took on Volkov in a big-hitting heavyweight contest.

And after a stunning late comeback victory, Lewis told Joe Rogan that he had been in contact with Trump shortly before the contest.

"Donald Trump called me before the fight and told me I have to knock this mother****** of a Russian out because they are making us look bad with all this s*** in the news with Putin and s***,” Lewis said. "F*** Putin, USA in this hoe."

That wasn't the only eyebrow raising moment in his entertaining post-fight interview.

He also explained to Rogan why he had immediately stripped down to his underpants after spectacularly knocking out Volkov deep into the third round, while behind on the judges' scorecards.

"Because my balls were hot."

Follow all the action from UFC 229 live here.

Independent News Service