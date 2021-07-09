UFC 264: Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier - What time, what channel and all you need to know

Seven years after their first meeting and six months after their second, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier meet for the third time at UFC 264 in the early hours of Sunday morning at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas..

It's one win apiece with McGregor winning by TKO in the first round back in 2014 but Poirier returned the favour with interest last January with a second round knock-out.

The usual trash-talk has been ongoing with McGregor aiming a kick at his opponent during the pre-fight press conference.

Here is your Independent.ie guide to the trilogy fight sure to keep plenty of Irish fans awake into the small hours.

What time does it start?

The main undercard kicks off at 3am Irish time and McGregor expected to make his walk into the octagon between 5 and 6am. The first fights are due to start at 11pm on Saturday night with the main prelim fights scheduled for 1am.

What channel is it on?

BT Sport 2's pre-show begins at 10.3pm on Saturday night and they're also showing the preliminary card from 1.00am Sunday morning. However, the main undercard and McGregor fight is only available on BT Sport Box Office with that show starting at 1.00am at a cost of €29.95.

What's at stake?

There's no belt on the line with McGregor only having one win on his record in three fights since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. In roughly the same time period, Poirier's only defeat came against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the man who took McGregor's UFC lightweight championship and he has won six of his last seven fights.

After Nurmagomedov retired and vacated his title, Poirier has passed up the chance to fight for the belt in order to complete this McGregor trilogy and the winner will likely get a shot at new lightweight champ Charles Oliveira

What McGregor says:

“I’m going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that’s the goal here.

“He’s done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road.

“It’s on, Saturday night he’s getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

What Poirier says:

“The aura is not there anymore.

“You guys in the crowd, cheer it up, have some fun. But I see here in front of me a man that I defeated and I know I can defeat again.“

What the bookmakers say:

There's not much in it with a McGregor win priced at Evens and Poirier slight favourite at 4/5.