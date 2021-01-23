UFC 257: Conor McGregor's mental edge to prove too much for Poirier

Conor McGregor will enter the octagon for his lightweight bout on Sunday morning calmer and more collected than perhaps at any time in his career, and that will most likely be bad news for his opponent, Dustin Poirier.

Losing to McGregor in September 2014 is arguably the best thing that ever happened to the 32-year-old American, and with 10 wins, two defeats and one no-contest in his 13 bouts since, he is by far a more rounded and skilled fighter than he was back then in every aspect but one – his mentality.

For many fighters, just getting to fight former UFC two-weight champion McGregor is prize enough in itself, and they become overwhelmed. It is invariably the most lucrative fight in their careers, and the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone, whom McGregor knocked out in 40 seconds in his last fight a year ago, crumbled under the pressure long before they got in the cage.

Poirier has shown little of the mental steel that is necessary to beat McGregor this week, but that is not to say that he has no path to victory. In a lightweight shark tank overflowing with talent, the southpaw is one of the most dangerous fighters in there. His striking and grappling are superb and any mistakes made by McGregor will be quickly and brutally punished.

But the Irishman hasn’t stood still in the intervening six-and-a-half years since their last meeting either. McGregor’s boxing has benefitted enormously from his bout with Floyd Mayweather and his defensive wrestling is hugely underrated.

As witnessed in his losing lightweight title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, none of this makes any difference if McGregor is not focused on the task at hand, and this week at the W Hotel he has been as relaxed as he has ever been during fight week, concentrating only on the task at hand – and that is not a good omen for Poirier.

