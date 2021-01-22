UFC 257: Conor McGregor makes statement of intent as he weighs in ahead of Dustin Poirier showdown

A focused Conor McGregor hit the scales at 155 pounds ahead of his lightweight showdown with Dustin Poirier on Sunday morning, sending a message to the rest of his rivals for the belt currently held by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Renowned for his complete inability to arrive on time, McGregor was first onto the scales at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Friday, entering the room in his shorts a couple of minutes after the official weigh-in window opened and coming in bang on the 155-pound target weight.

“That’s 155, championship weight,” he shouted to journalists, slapping himself on the chest before leaving as quickly as he arrived.

McGregor is one of four lightweight contenders in the main and co-main events at UFC 257 and the other three – Poirier, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler – all came in at 156 pounds, which is within the margin for the weight class.

For McGregor, it was a statement of intent. Nurmagomedov is still the champion despite his retirement, and the UFC is desperate for him and the Irishman to meet in a rematch of their 2018 title fight, which McGregor lost.

However, it seems the Dubliner has moved on and has now set his sights on reclaiming the lightweight belt whatever way he can.

"I would make the case that if that man (Khabib) is continuing to dodge this and dodge the commitment of competing again, then the title should be stripped. We should be engaging in a title fight," McGregor said on Thursday of his bout with Poirier.

A win against Poirier, a man he defeated at featherweight during his meteoric UFC rise, and he will likely be pitted against the winner of the Hooker v Chandler bout for either an interim title or the undisputed belt.

UFC president Dana White has pushed the idea that Khabib is open to returning, but friends of the undefeated Dagestani believe that is wishful thinking. His coach and father Abdulmanap passed away in July of last year, and after one more title defence against Justin Gaethje he retired, saying he had promised his mother he wouldn’t fight again.

If he does so, McGregor won’t be bothered. There is a slew of talented, exciting challengers in the division to keep him busy.

"I’ll keep my calm and move on. That’s what I’m doing. I’m back here at the 155-pound division. I’ll show the world what’s what over time and that’s it. It begins on Saturday night against Dustin Poirier," McGregor said.

