UFC 229 LIVE: Can Conor McGregor upset the odds and inflict a first defeat on Khabib Nurmagomedov?
Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in over two years in a UFC lightweight title fight against Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov. Follow all the action from Las Vegas from 1am.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Comment: Can we please stop comparing Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali?
- Watch: Conor McGregor aims kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov following tense weigh-in for UFC 229 showdown
- Ewan MacKenna: The latest Conor McGregor circus has been painful, now we'll see if he can deal with the pain
- Fans confused as Drake waves Ireland flag in support of UFC star Conor McGregor
- McGregor wins mind war to sow doubt ahead of real deal
- Conor McGregor: 'I'll be a billionaire by 35'
- What time, what channel - all you need to know about Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov
- WATCH: Ireland fans break out in thundering chorus of Olé Olé Olé as Conor McGregor enters arena