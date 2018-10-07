Three of Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching team were arrested and taken to a Las Vegas Police Station after a brawl broke out after the UFC 223 title fight.

Three of Nurmagomedov's team arrested but Conor McGregor won't press charges after Octagon attack

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight, before he jumped over the Octagon and attacked the Irishman's training partner, Dillon Danis.

Meanwhile, members of Nurmagomedov's entourage took advantage of the chaos to make their way into the Octagon and attack a stricken McGregor. He sustained several blows to the face before police officers intervened.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White revealed that three members of Nurmagomedov's team have "been taken to jail".

He later confirmed that McGregor will not be pressing charges and the three were released.

White also revealed that Nurmagomedov's payment has been withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission while McGregor will receive his $3m purse.

White said: "Three of his guys have been arrested, I believe they're being taken to jail right now."

Upon being asked what he could see from his cageside seat immediately after the fight, he replied: "A lot of bad stuff.

"A lot of stuff that shouldn't happen, Khabib jumped over the cage and went after one of Conor's guys who I guess was trash talking him.

"I don't know what to say right now, I'm disgusted."

White also revealed that McGregor was unharmed after being assaulted by a member of Nurmagomedov's team immediately after the fight.

"I just talked with him, he's okay," he added. "He's upset about the fight not the fight after the fight."

Online Editors