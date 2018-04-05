'This was a real bad career move' - UFC President Dana White blasts Conor McGregor over 'disgusting' bus incident

UFC President Dana White has slammed Conor McGregor and his team over an incident at a media event in New York that left a fighter injured.

The Notorious made a surprise appearance at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, where his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was promoting his fight ahead of this Saturday.

Things escalated quickly though, with the Dubliner angrily confronting a departing bus, which had fighters on board. A video appeared to show McGregor being restrained by security guards. White said that fighter Michael Chiesa was taken to hospital suffering from cuts to his face after an object smashed the window of the bus.

In a long media briefing posted by MMA Junkie, White hit out at McGregor's behaviour and said that he would be 'sued beyond belief' over the incident. "What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys apparently were let in through the doors, they stormed the building and got down to the loading docks where fighters were getting on the buses and started to attack the buses, throwing trash cans and things like that," White said.

"This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company." "You can imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief. This was a real bad career move by him," White added.

