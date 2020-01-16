The new Conor McGregor: No trash talk and no Irish invasion as The Notorious eyes €80million

The outside-the-octagon fist fights were not just consigned to the Conor McGregor camp v Khabib Nurmagomedov entourage. Tri-colour wearing Irish fans were involved in booze-filled scraps with their Russian counterparts in the concourse as the pre-fight vitriol and jingoism between McGregor and Khabib spread like an infectious disease.

Back then Khabib said he wanted to make Conor McGregor humble. It seems he has succeeded.

Fifteen months since McGregor was comprehensively beaten, he is back in Sin City to face Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, a 36-year-old UFC veteran. Same venue, but a new Conor McGregor.

The two came face-to-face overnight in a press conference far removed from what we have become accustomed to over the years. Here are the main talking points.

THE NEW McGREGOR

No insults, no trash talking. There was barely a foul word from the mouth of McGregor as he showered his opponent with praise. He even says he is off the whiskey and arrived on time.

Despite his more gentlemanly approach to Saturday's comeback McGregor maintains he is the same person underneath it all.

"I have not changed too much since the last time. I am who I am. I don't think I have changed too much. Granted, a different opponent, different circumstances. I am in a position now where I am very excited to be here and I am very eager to perform for the fans.

"I have a solid opponent in front of me and a veteran of the game. I am just in a good spot, I don't think I have changed."

He later added: "I'm still the same young kid I always was, I'm still an aspiring man and reaching for the stars, doing things that haven't been done before.

"I feel like I've turned over a new leaf. I am re-energised and refreshed. Sometimes we need to go to certain places in our life to realise what we have to do.

"I'm very grateful and honoured to be fighting back on US soil, I've had many great moments here. I'm a fighter and an entertainer and to come here and give these people what they want gets me up in the morning."

This all may be scripted as part of a re-building process following numerous high-profile incidents, including a court case for punching a man at the bar in a Dublin pub.

Underneath it all he may be the same man, but outwardly this was something we have not seen from The Notorious. In the past he has declared war on Brazil, Russia and Germany with his pre-fight vitriol but Cerrone was an exception.

"I've had my back and forth with Donald throughout the years," said McGregor.

"As time has gone on, he has become a family man. Obviously you have seen him compete so many times. It's hard not to respect Donald right now and at this stage.

"He has my respect and although there will be blood spilled on January 18, it will not be bad blood."

The feeling was mutual.

"I am looking forward to fighting four or five rounds with this dude," said Cerrone.

"Conor is one of the last of a dying breed of fighters. It's good to be in there with him."

"I am going five rounds with this dude and I cannot f*****k wait for Saturday night," added Cerrone, as McGregor tapped the table acknowledging his sentiments. It was a far cry from the reactive hostility we have become so accustomed to during what is normally a hate-filled show of expletives and posturing.

BIG PLANS FOR 2020

He may not have won a fight since 2016 - and has 'retired' twice since - but after all his troubles outside the octagon recently, Conor McGregor is hoping his road to redemption can start inside it this Saturday.

"I am setting out for big goals, I am going to kickstart UFC's 2020 big and I'm going to continue it.

"It's going to be a mega year at the UFC and McGregor Sports. I have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline. It's damn good to be back."

McGregor even hinted his next fight could come as early as March.

NO IRISH INVASION

It's so lonely around the desert of Nevada.

These events are normally akin to a high-octane team sport and the official start of the Irish invasion.

Against Jose Aldo in 2015 there was even a world tour, from Rio to Dublin. Dana White wore an Ireland jersey at the Convention Centre in Dublin and proclaimed: "Fifteen 15 years I have been doing this and I have never seen any s*** like Dublin." 67,000 people applied for the 3,000 tickets to that press conference and while Las Vegas is a long way from home, there was a distinct lack of 'Ole, Ole, Ole' and 'The Fields of Athenry'.

Earlier this week McGregor dismissed the notion that his popularity is on the wane.

"It's all baloney, man," he told Severe MMA.

"I walk the streets, and there's nothing but love and support. The real people know. I come to fight, I come to entertain, and I come to put on a show for the fans. I do a lot for my community, and that's it. I wish everyone well trying to spread mad narratives like that, and that's it."

While it remains to be seen if the green army descend on Vegas, so far it hasn't reached the heights of previous bouts.

RUNNING HIS OWN FIGHT CAMP

This week coach John Kavanagh revealed how he grew apart from McGregor following the defeat to Nurmagomedov, a narrative compounded by the fact that The Notorious is running his own camp this time around. But he was quick to turn the focus on his team, suggesting that while things have changed, nothing has changed.

"I am running my own fight camp but have many...I am not sure what you mean by that. It's my fight camp. I set it up and I have my coaches and my team. I don't understand the question."

When it was pointed out that the structure has changed, McGregor responded: "I don't know where you have read that because it has been fully structured. A team of experts in many different fields. From the conditioning side to the strength side, the mixed martial arts side and the boxing side. It has been truly structured."

THE MONEY

McGregor claims he will make up to €80million from this fight. That's possibly on the higher end of expectations considering the purse is officially €4.5million. Sponsorship and pay-per-views will then come into play but Cerrone wants his slice of the cake.

"If Conor's making 80 million and he wants to send a little of that grease my way, that would be bad ass but I'm not complaining at all man," said Cerrone.

"I'm here to have a good time. We're entertainers and we're here to blow the roof off this m***** f*****!"

Online Editors