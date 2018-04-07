'Smash the windows!' - New footage captures stunned reaction of injured UFC fighters as Conor McGregor trashes bus
New footage has emerged from inside the bus that Conor McGregor and his team attacked following a UFC media event.
Fighter Michael Chiesa had to be pulled from the UFC 223 card after receiving cuts to his face when McGregor threw a trolley at the bus window, smashing the glass.
In a UFC 223 Embedded video blog, the Dubliner is seen shouting 'smash the windows' as he and his team descend on the backstage area of the Barclays Arena in New York.
The footage also captures the stunned reaction of fighters and UFC officials inside the bus after the incident.
You can watch the full video below:
McGregor has since been charged with assault and criminal mischief, and is due back in court in New York later this year.
Online Editors
