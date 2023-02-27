| 5.2°C Dublin

Seven years after the tragic death of Joao Carvalho, has MMA learned any lessons?

Ronan O'Flaherty

The manner of Peter Queally's defeat at Bellator 291 made for a troubling spectacle

Peter Queally, right, in action against Bryce Logan during their lightweight bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

It was supposed to be the night when Peter Queally got his career back on track.

His previous two fights had ended in defeat, but they came against a pair of MMA legends in Patricky Freire and Benson Henderson.

