It was supposed to be the night when Peter Queally got his career back on track.

His previous two fights had ended in defeat, but they came against a pair of MMA legends in Patricky Freire and Benson Henderson.

Bryce Logan is not in the same league as Freire or Henderson. Queally acknowledged as much in the build-up to last Saturday's lightweight fight at Bellator 291.

"Of course it's a step down," he said of the American. "My last three fights have been against world champions – I won one of them, lost one and went 25 minutes with Benson Henderson.

"So it had to be a step down, no matter who it was going to be against."

The Waterford native's assertions were well founded. Logan went into the fight in Dublin's 3Arena on the back of three consecutive losses. An extension of that sequence would likely compel Bellator CEO Scott Coker to hand him his P45.

Expand Close Portuguese MMA fighter Joao Carvalho (on right) during his bout with Charlie Ward. Photo: Dave Fogarty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Portuguese MMA fighter Joao Carvalho (on right) during his bout with Charlie Ward. Photo: Dave Fogarty

Queally is a hugely popular figure on the Irish MMA scene. Saturday's event was the fifth time since 2019 that he either headlined or featured on the main card of a Bellator event at the 3Arena.

Approaching the midway point of the second round, with the war of attrition well in motion, Logan had Queally up against the cage but was being adequately repelled.

A lull in action seemed on the cards until Logan engineered an opening and caught his opponent with a thunderous left elbow to the side of the cranium.

The crowd was stunned into silence. Queally had been knocked into the middle of next week. He collapsed onto the canvas like a fallen horse at Aintree.

Logan had the scent of blood in his nostrils and darted in to finish the job. His first punch made it through Queally's desperate defences and landed hard on the cheek.

This would have been an appropriate moment for referee Keith Peterson to step in and end the fight. There was no way the Dungarvan man was getting back up.

It may be argued that his hands were raised, suggesting he was defending himself. As defences go, it was at the extreme end of desperation. Pulling his knees toward his chest and his hands in front of his face, he was functioning on survival instinct alone.

Logan continued to fire at will, connecting with nine more punches until Peterson stepped in to call time. Queally lay back with his arms sprawled out. His expression was a halfway house between dazed confusion and relief.

Expand Close 25 February 2023; Bryce Logan, right, in action against Peter Queally during their lightweight bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 25 February 2023; Bryce Logan, right, in action against Peter Queally during their lightweight bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Five seconds passed from the first punch to the tenth. For referees, there is no time to be indecisive. Every fraction of a second counts.

It was a troubling spectacle. This onlooker was reminded of the late Joao Carvalho, whose seventh anniversary is approaching.

MMA continues to lead a strange existence in Ireland. The growth in the sport's popularity is undeniable, with participation rates increasing exponentially in the last decade.

However, it remains unrecognised by Sport Ireland. MMA is, for the most part, self-regulated here and does not receive state funding.

The sport came under the spotlight in April 2016 following the tragic death of Carvalho in Dublin.

Expand Close 25 February 2023; Peter Queally, right, in action against Bryce Logan during their lightweight bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 25 February 2023; Peter Queally, right, in action against Bryce Logan during their lightweight bout at Bellator 291 in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On April 9, 2016, the Portuguese welterweight lost against Charlie Ward at the National Stadium in Dublin. The manner of the defeat became a major talking point in the days that followed.

There had been little to choose between Ward and Carvalho as they emerged from their corners for the third and final round of their fight at Total Extreme Fighting 1. It had been a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest.

The partisan home crowd sensed that Ward needed to force a stoppage and increased the volume levels.

The Dubliner summoned some extra energy, deep in the pit of his gas tank. He connected with a firm shot. Carvalho stumbled backward before falling to the floor. Ward saw his chance at victory and quickly swooped.

He struck his grounded opponent to the head. Then he punched him a second time, quickly followed by a third and a fourth. Carvalho meekly attempted to defend himself as the blows rained down on.

The crowd was whipped into a frenzy, sensing victory was close. There was an expectation that referee Mariusz Domasat would step in.

Ward punched his opponent for a fifth time, then a sixth time, followed by a seventh and an eighth.

Still no stoppage from the referee. Carvalho was defeated in all but confirmation. Ward landed a ninth consecutive punch to the head of Carvalho and finally the referee stepped in.

The victor ran to his coach, John Kavanagh, to celebrate. Carvalho took a few moments before slowly rising from the canvas.

Afterwards, in the makeshift medical room at the National Stadium, Carvalho seemed OK. He exchanged pleasantries with Ward as a doctor inspected both men. They agreed it had been a more gruelling fight than anticipated.

Something in the doctor's inspection of Carvalho made him a little uneasy. As a precaution, he recommended that the 28-year-old be seen in hospital.

An ambulance had been called when Carvalho began to feel unwell. He complained of a throbbing headache. Feelings of nausea immediately followed.

He vomited and lost lucidity, slipping in and out of consciousness. The narrow corridor outside the medical room was crowded, leaving no room for a stretcher to get through.

The fighter was carried outside and hastily placed on the floor in the back of the waiting ambulance, with nothing to hold him in place.

Carvalho’s ailing condition required a journey to the hospital at breakneck speed. However, the driver had no choice but to proceed at a moderate speed to prevent Carvalho being thrown around in the back.

He underwent emergency brain surgery at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and was placed on life support.

Joao Carvalho, a father of two young children, died on April 11, 2016 – two days after the fight. The cause of death was a brain haemorrhage due to blunt force trauma to the head.

At the inquest into his death in 2018, Dublin Coroner's Court heard that Carvalho sustained 41 blows to the head in the fight.

Referee Mariusz Domasat said he ended the fight because Carvalho looked exhausted.

"He was really tired and exhausted," he said. "He had nothing left to give to the fight. They both showed huge heart in that fight."

Last Saturday night, seconds after his victory, Bryce Logan removed his gum shield and placed his index finger over his mouth in a 'shush' gesture to the crowd.

He needn't have bothered – they had already been stunned into silence.

This writer was one of the silenced.

Many aspects of mixed martial arts are awe-inspiring to witness. The artistry, courage and downright toughness of the fighters is otherworldly.

It's part of the reason why I often stay up way past bedtime to watch UFC events taking place in the United States. I have been fortunate enough to attend a couple of these events. They make for an intoxicating spectacle.

But MMA events aren't always intoxicating.

The sight of 10 successive blows raining down on a stricken opponent is not for me. Should it be for anyone?

It remains the worst aspect of the sport and needs to be addressed urgently.