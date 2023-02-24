Peter Queally targets crucial victory on huge night for Irish MMA in Dublin

PETER Queally knows all about the difference between being the headline attraction and a competitor making up the numbers in one of 'the other fights'.

The veteran lightweight goes into tomorrow's fight against Bryce Logan, at Bellator 291 in Dublin's 3Arena, knowing victory will catapult him back toward the business end of the division.

It's a position most mixed martial artists would love to be in, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's all a bit of a comedown for the Waterford native.

Contrast it with his main-event showdown against Patricky Freire for the vacant Bellator lightweight world championship in November 2021.

This was his great opportunity; the culmination of a decade-long professional MMA career.

He had rarely known attention like it. The click of the photographer’s camera formed the soundtrack to the build-up as he fulfilled media obligations fit for a champion.

Queally had already proved that he could get the better of Freire – a hardy and world-renowned Brazilian – in their previous meeting in the US six months earlier.

However, in front of a staunchly supportive crowd in Dublin, he came undone against the same opponent.

Freire – who has changed his surname to Pitbull, presumably to sound more menacing – forced a second-round stoppage after landing a barrage of unanswered punches to end his opponent's dream of becoming Ireland's first ever Bellator world champion.

It was a crushing disappointment for Queally, but his status remained largely undiminished. For his next fight, he would again headline at the 3Arena. His opponent was Benson Henderson, an iconic former UFC champion.

Queally displayed lots of courage, seeing his way through five gruelling rounds before the judges awarded the victory to Henderson by unanimous decision. With that, his status as a main-event fighter evaporated – for now at least.

Tomorrow's fight against Logan is scheduled to be the third-last of the night. The American (33) is a durable but unspectacular opponent who comes into the fight on the back of three successive losses.

For Queally (13-7-1), the silence of the build-up has been noticeable.

"I've been [in the] main event the last two or three shows, so this time I feel like I've had way less media stuff last week and this week. I do feel I'm out of the spotlight a small bit," said the 34-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last Sunday.

"And also, with respect to Bryce, it's not Benson so there's less spotlight on my opponent too and that puts less spotlight on me. I don't care about it; it doesn't make me feel better or worse but I do feel there's slightly less spotlight on me."

Coached by John Kavanagh at the same Straight Blast Gym that produced Conor McGregor, he is the top-billed of three Irish competitors in a five-fight main card at the Dublin docklands venue.

Without a hint of bravado, he freely acknowledges that Logan will be a step-down in opponent.

"Of course it's a step down," Queally says of the American, who has a record of 12 wins and seven defeats. "My last three fights have been against world champions – I won one of them, lost one and went 25 minutes with Benson Henderson.

"So it had to be a step down, no matter who it was going to be against. But he's a good opponent, I'm ready for him and it's going to be a good fight.

The 3Arena has become a home from home for the Dungarvan native, who has fought there in four of his last five outings.

He is a hugely popular figure among Irish fans and always draws a big crowd. It's a no-brainer for Bellator bosses to schedule so many of his fights there – and he’s glad they do.

“I feel very lucky that I get to do this, with the reception I get and that people like me,” he added. “I feel very lucky and it's a privilege and every fight I have, I treat it like a privilege. I'm just so happy and lucky that I can do this again, and hopefully I get to do it again and again and again.”

Tomorrow's headliner is a classic main-event pairing worth the admission fee alone. The title fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley will crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

It's a fascinating contest for reasons both inside and outside the cage.

Amosov (29), from Irpin in Ukraine, will be returning to action for the first time since mid-2021 after spending six months defending his native Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Storley (14-1), from South Dakota in the US, was crowned interim welterweight champion during Amosov's time on the frontline and the winner tomorrow will be proclaimed undisputed welterweight champion.

It has the makings of an outstanding contest.

Amosov – a legendary fighter who has won all 26 of his career fights – returns to action with the blessing of his loved ones.

"It’s been a very hard year for Ukraine and the people in the country," he said. "Now, my family, friends, team and coach say, ‘You must go defend your belt’. After this fight, I want to go back to Ukraine and see my family, my son and my wife.

“I want to play with my son because I’ve seen he’s getting bigger. It’s different now because I understand that I’m not just a sportsman. I train hard, but the number one is to save your family and your people.

"I miss the sport. I want to step back in the cage. I’m ready – many people support me and it gives me great energy. When I come to Dublin, I see a very beautiful city and very good people.”

Sinead Kavanagh doesn't have far to travel to Bellator 291 from her native Inchicore. She will be planning to follow up on her victory against Leah McCourt, exactly a year ago at the same venue.

Standing between Kavanagh (37) and a leap up the featherweight rankings is 28-year-old New Zealander Janay Harding. Harding has youth on her side but Kavanagh will look to her opponent's 2021 defeat against McCourt as evidence that she can beat her.

Ciarán Clarke (6-0) completes the local interest on the main card. He’ll be aiming to extend his perfect record against Greek featherweight Leonardos Sinis (11-5-1). The fight will take place at a catchweight of 148.8lbs after Sinis weighed in over the 145lbs limit.

For fight fans who plan to make the most of their ticket, the preliminary card features a scarcely believable 13 fights, including six Irish fighters. They are Karl Moore, Charlie Ward, Brian Moore, Richie Smullen, Darragh Kelly and Kenny Mokhonoana.

In such an unpredictable sport where fights are sometimes cancelled and rescheduled right up to the day of the event, none of the contests can be considered guaranteed until fighters are in the cage ready to go at it.

The main card of Bellator 291 will be shown live on Virgin Media Three from 9pm on Saturday. The preliminary action will be shown on Virgin Media More from 4.30pm.

