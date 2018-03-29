UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has a 7/4 chance of appearing at Wrestlemania 34, according to bookmakers.

Odds slashed on Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 34

They claim the fighting Irishman could well appear at the showcase event, and have priced him up as a 7/4 favourite to make an appearance.

Reports have linked the UFC champ to a move to the WWE over the past year, and a special guest appearance isn't completely out of the question. Former UFC-star Ronda Rousey has made the switch over to the sports entertainment business in time for last year's Wrestlemania.

She squares off alongside former-Olympian Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her pro-wrestling debut. Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: As with any Wrestlemania, one of the biggest talking points is what celebrities and sports stars will turn up on the night.

"One of the more vocal celebrities rumoured to be in attendance is the Notorious Conor McGregor – and if bookies are correct – he could well be appearing on the Grandest Stage of Them All. "Bookies have priced up McGregor as 7/4 to appear at the event, which for reference is the same price Manchester City were to win the Premier League this season."

