Michael Chiesa ruled out of UFC 223 with facial injuries following Conor McGregor rampage

At least two fights have been pulled from UFC 223 in the wake of violent scenes at the event's media day.

At least two fights have been pulled from UFC 223 in the wake of violent scenes at the event's media day.

Conor McGregor is wanted by police for questioning over the incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Michael Chiesa, who was said to have suffered a cut face after police said a "hand truck" was thrown at a bus taking fighters away from the venue, tweeted to say the New York Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis. Addressing his opponent Anthony Pettis, he said: "I'm devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love."

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also said to be involved in the vandalism of the bus. UFC released a statement to say he had been removed from the weekend's card.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center," the statement posted on UFC.com said. Conor McGregor has turned himself in to police in New York, a spokesman for the NYPD said.

McGregor was wanted for questioning after he gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day and appeared to be involved in violent scenes at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

Press Association