Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager takes aim at John Kavanagh as fallout from brawl continues

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager has taken aim at John Kavanagh as the fallout from last weekend's post-fight brawl in Las Vegas continues.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager has taken aim at John Kavanagh as the fallout from last weekend's post-fight brawl in Las Vegas continues.

Following his comprehensive fourth-round win over Conor McGregor in the T-Mobile Arena, Nurmagomedov scaled the Octagon and launched himself two-footed towards McGregor's team-mate Dillon Danis.

It was an act that sparked a mass brawl outside the cage and an attack on McGregor, with three of Nurmagomedov's team throwing punches at the Irishman in the Octagon.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov claimed the ugly scenes were a result of McGregor trash talking and disrespecting his religion and country in the build up to the fight.

Now Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has weighed in by claiming McGregor's coach John Kavanagh was the first person to "make fun of religion".

Abdelaziz highlighted an old Twitter exchange between Kavanagh and devoted Muslim Nurmagomedov from last April.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted: "Khabib sends a message to RDA: let's do it in Sept, Oct or Nov. Again, summer is out for him due to Ramadan."

But it was Kavanagh's response that got a provoked a reaction from Nurmagomedov.

Read more here:

JK: "Jesus loves knockouts but Mohammed wasn't a fan of summertime MMA? - Choose your religion wisely young fighters!"

KN: "You can't joking about religion, be careful. #thisisnotshow."

JK: "Why not? We should be allowed, without threat of violence, have fun with all aspects of life #onelove."

KN: "I don't think so, and I hope you will never mix religion and joke, be serious."

JK: "Ok we'll agree to disagree- congrats on your latest victory and I wish you well in the future #LaVieEstBelle."

KN: "Thanks."

Despite Kavanagh trying to make light of the situation, Abdelaziz has directed criticism towards the Dubliner.

"This is fact his bitch ass coach start playing making fun of religion first and now he want to be humble fuck him. In America everyone is equal bitch," he wrote on Twitter.

Religion is a big part of Nurmagomedov's life and in the post-fight press conference in Las Vegas - which McGregor did not attend - he claimed he lost his cool because of McGregor's trash talking.

"What's up guys. I want to say sorry to the athletic commission, sorry to Vegas," said Nurmagomedov.

"This is not my best side, I'm a human being and I don't know how people can talk about me jumping out the cage.

"What about him talking about my family, my religion, the bus? Why are people talking about me jumping over the cage? My father talks to me about respect."

Online Editors