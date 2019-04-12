John Kavanagh on McGregor: 'Conor has made mistakes, mistakes which I absolutely don't condone'

John Kavanagh says he doesn't condone the mistakes Conor McGregor has made - but insists that the MMA fighter regrets them.

McGregor avoided a criminal record last July after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct at a UFC event in New York, where several people were injured after he threw a trolley at a bus, smashing the window.

Charged: Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘criminal mischief’. Photo: PA

Two fighters were injured by the shattered glass and unable to compete.

Back home, McGregor was also banned from driving for six months in November after admitting to driving at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

This week he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to 'strong arm robbery and criminal mischief' after being arrested in Miami Beach, Florida last month over allegedly slapping a phone out of a fan's hand and stomping on it as the fan tried to take a picture.

Addressing the controversies, Kavanagh - McGregor's long-time coach - said the Crumlin man is trying to learn from his mistakes when quizzed on them on RTÉ's Late Late Show.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh accepts some of the blame for the Las Vegas defeat. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"He has made mistakes, mistakes that I absolutely don't condone. I know he regrets them, he's paid for them, he's trying to learn from them, he's trying to move on," Kavanagh said.

"I hope we return to doing the positive things, the goal-setting, the work ethic, going for something that's seen as impossible, they're the qualities that I love in Conor, that I love talking about."

Kavanagh also played down McGregor's retirement announcement recently and said that if the right opportunity comes he expects a return to the octagon.

The SBG coach said he'd be very surprised if McGregor didn't fight again.

"I think there's a bit of a resurgence in his passion for it, his love for it," he said.

"I think if the right contest comes along, something that's very interesting to him, a good challenge that will get the crowd going, I'd be very surprised if he doesn't fight again, it could be even this summer," he added.

Online Editors