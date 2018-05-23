John Kavanagh offers free self-defence classes for women in response to 'horrific attack'

MMA coach John Kavanagh has responded to the tragic murder of Jastine Valdez by offering free self-defence classes for women at his SBG gym.

Kavanagh, who has trained Conor McGregor for his entire career in the Octagon, took to social media today to announce the initiative, which is designed to 'give women a fighting chance in light of the recent horrific attack in Dublin by a deranged individual'.

Jastine was abducted and strangled on Saturday evening by 40-year-old Mark Hennessy, while earlier in the week 14-year-old Ana Kriegel was found brutally murdered in Lucan. "Introducing a FREE women’s only BJJ Self Defence class at @sbgireland starting this Saturday 11am," he wrote on Instagram.

"This will be on-going and on at the same time every Saturday. "Don’t worry if you miss this weekend, you can start any time. Feel free to drop in and watch one if you’re considering taking it up. Also this class is free to any girls from any other clubs that want to supplement their training.

"In light of recent horrific attack in Dublin by a deranged individual we feel the need to do something to give women a fighting chance. Come down and meet @jaqueoalmeiida and see if you enjoy it."

Online Editors