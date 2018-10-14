Conor McGregor is "all over the place" following his defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last weekend, the Irishman's coach has admitted.

Conor McGregor is "all over the place" following his defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last weekend, the Irishman's coach has admitted.

John Kavanagh admits Conor McGregor is 'all over the place' since defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor was soundly beaten by Nurmagomedov last weekend, dominated on the ground in the first two rounds before tapping out in the fourth.

He then became involved in an altercation with two of Nurmagomedov's team-mates immediately after his loss, eventually leaving the T-Mobile Arena surrounded by police officers and security guards.

And McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has admitted that he has not spoken with McGregor since that night.

"He's all over the place... I suppose in a week or two we'll sit down and assess what went right [and] what went wrong," Kavanagh said on American mixed martial arts show Ariel & The Bad Guy.

"This may actually surprise you but I haven't spoken to Conor since the fight.

Read more here:

"We had a couple of texts back and forward. So, after the fight he went home. I went home as well. We were in separate houses. So I was there with Artem [Lobov], Pete [Queally] and Orlagh [Hunter]. We just stayed up Saturday night, chatting.

"There were a couple of texts back and forward with Conor - saying, oh I could have done this, I could have done that - then on the Sunday I ended up going out for a little bit with Dillon [Danis] and a couple of guys from Paradigm."

The build-up to the fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov was particularly frantic, with the Irishman splitting his time between training, media duties and promoting his new whiskey around the United States.

And Kavanagh admitted that this busy schedule may have contributed towards his defeat.

"It's always been a concern, but that's what made him who he is... we're always vying for his attention," he added.

Online Editors