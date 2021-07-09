Conor McGregor returns to the octagon in the small hours of Sunday morning needing a win to revive his flagging career.

They don’t come much tougher than his opponent at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier, who made short work of McGregor when they last fought in Abu Dhabi six months ago.

The obituary writers were out in force after that one, stating the Dubliner had run out of road. But he hasn’t run out of road. Not yet, anyway. If he beats Poirier at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it will open up new possibilities.

It is built as the rubber match of a trilogy. Covid restrictions have been lifted and a capacity crowd of 20,000 is expected.

In truth, their first meeting was so long ago that it hardly seems relevant to the narrative. Much has changed in the intervening seven years.

Back then, McGregor was emerging as a brash but brilliant fighter who generally made good on his pre-fight predictions. He stated that he would stop Poirier early and, sure enough, he did.

As his popularity soared, thousands of fans descended on US cities to witness his fights.

A section of Irish society – largely made up of men in their 20s and 30s – was gripped by McGregor-mania.

Weigh-ins, so often dull affairs, were transformed into must-see events. After stepping on the scales and flexing his muscles, he would whip the crowd into a frenzy by letting out a visceral roar.

Then, the staredown. This was a pantomime act that often ended with UFC president Dana White separating both fighters.

Those in attendance loved it. Many others disliked it. McGregor’s posturing wasn’t for everyone.

After defeating Poirier, he continued to ride the wave. Impressive victories were recorded against Dennis Siver and Chad Mendes, before he dethroned featherweight champion Jose Aldo with a thunderous knockout just 13 seconds into their title showdown.

The lightweight title followed, with a second-round KO of Eddie Alvarez in the Big Apple. Almost five years on, it remains his most recent victory of note.

He did beat Donald Cerrone 18 months ago. However, it was a disappointing mismatch which lasted all of 40 seconds before Cerrone was knocked into the middle of next week. To those who say he has been in decline for five years, McGregor can point to earnings of around €150m in that period. His one-off boxing match against Floyd Mayweather contributed a cool €90m to that figure.

However, it is victories, not pay cheques, that define a fighter’s legacy.

On Tuesday, he turns 33. If he is serious about reigniting his career, it is now or never.

At 32, Poirier is only six months younger, yet he has never looked better. His striking and kicking were too much to handle in January. Another victory tonight would ensure he is granted a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira.

After experimenting with a cooler, more polite persona before his last two fights, McGregor has reverted to type. The insults he directed at Poirier in Thursday’s press conference were like a tired throwback.

Even Dana White performed his old party piece, stepping in to prevent him attacking Poirier.

“You used to be a lot better than that,” Poirier said. “The trash talk used to be a lot better than that. F***ing weak.”

McGregor’s game plan will be simple and geared to his strengths. Namely, his fists. He hinted at this by saying he would hit his opponent with “mortar shots”.

“He’s Buster Douglas. It was a fluke win and I’m going to correct it on Saturday night,” he said.

It is nine long years since McGregor won a fight by submission and he is unlikely to go in search of one here.

He will have prepared for all eventualities with his coach John Kavanagh. That includes the possibility of the fight being taken to the ground.

However, he will avoid that scenario at all costs. As has been the case in 19 of his 22 victories, he will win by knockout or he probably won’t win at all.

UFC 264 is live on BT Sport Box Office. The main card begins at 3am Sunday (Irish time), with McGregor v Poirier expected to start around 5am.