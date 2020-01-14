Sport MMA

Tuesday 14 January 2020

'It's going to be a nice paycheck' - Conor McGregor predicts biggest windfall of his MMA career from Cerrone fight

Conor McGregor. Photo: SPORTSFILE
Conor McGregor. Photo: SPORTSFILE

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Conor McGregor has revealed he expects a huge cash windfall of "€80million" from his UFC 246 fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Dubliner returns to the octagon for his first fight since the October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN, McGregor revealed that he pocketed $50million from the Nurmagomedov defeat and $80million from his August 2017 boxing challenge bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ahead of his return UFC fight against Cerrone at the T-Mobile Area in the early hours of Sunday morning (Irish time), the 31-year-old revealed that he "learned some valuable lessons" and "let people down" last year.

"I let people down and that’s it. You must take control of things and not shy away from things," he said.

"I've never done that in my career and I never will do it. It is what it is, it’s part of the life.

"Sometimes it got a bit on top of me and then I reacted, but no more.

"I had to go to that point. Look at where it led me, reacting to disrespect and these type of things.

"I've learned some valuable lessons in this that I'm very thankful for, and I will use them going forward."

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: John Cooney vs Conor Murray, Munster's issues and Leinster's depth chart

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport