Conor McGregor has revealed he expects a huge cash windfall of "€80million" from his UFC 246 fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend.

Conor McGregor has revealed he expects a huge cash windfall of "€80million" from his UFC 246 fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend.

'It's going to be a nice paycheck' - Conor McGregor predicts biggest windfall of his MMA career from Cerrone fight

The Dubliner returns to the octagon for his first fight since the October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN, McGregor revealed that he pocketed $50million from the Nurmagomedov defeat and $80million from his August 2017 boxing challenge bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ahead of his return UFC fight against Cerrone at the T-Mobile Area in the early hours of Sunday morning (Irish time), the 31-year-old revealed that he "learned some valuable lessons" and "let people down" last year.

"They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." 🍞@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/UjpLhbDBAC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

"They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." ��@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/UjpLhbDBAC January 13, 2020

"I let people down and that’s it. You must take control of things and not shy away from things," he said.

"I've never done that in my career and I never will do it. It is what it is, it’s part of the life.

"Sometimes it got a bit on top of me and then I reacted, but no more.

"I had to go to that point. Look at where it led me, reacting to disrespect and these type of things.

"I've learned some valuable lessons in this that I'm very thankful for, and I will use them going forward."

Online Editors